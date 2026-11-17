The open letter warns against calling Brand’s 10-and-a-half-year sentence a turning point: “It has taken some 17 years for justice.”

More than 400 U.K. entertainment industry professionals have signed an open letter, released Monday, calling on leaders at studios, broadcasters and unions to end the culture of silence and secrecy that the signatories say allowed’s abuse to go unchecked.

Brand was sentenced last week to 10 and a half years in prison for rape and sexual assault. The letter, billed as an “open letter to the creative industry, from the creative industry,” comes as Little Britain starand ITV News includes accounts from two women who say Walliams groomed them after meeting them when they were 15. Walliams denies wrongdoing.

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The letter asks those in power to “review your processes, protect those who speak out and become less offended by your inaction being named than you are by the actions you are being asked to recognize. ”Dual Oscar Winner Christopher Hampton Calls Glenn Close Honorary Oscar "the Least They Can Do," Says AI Is Just "a Super Google" The letter was written by writer-actor-producer Ben Fletcher, co-organized by Alexa Morden and published on a dedicated website, makethisaturningpoint.com.

Signatories include actors, directors and producers such as). The letter calls on the government to “act, not debate” by “increasing support for victims, ensuring police forces are fully resourced, and forcing accountability for those who know but choose convenient ignorance. ” Brand’s sentencing on Nov. 9, after a high-profile London trial in which he testified in his own defense, is a major catalyst for the letter.

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But the letter opens with a warning against calling this moment a turning point for a problem that has plagued the entertainment industry for decades.

“To afford such a label would be to ignore that it has taken some 17 years for justice,” it reads. The letter adds that one witness in Brand’s trial received death threats online, and that during the trial his lawyer threatened the reporter who uncovered his crimes. , Laura Brand, who appeared to hold back tears as she read his claim of innocence in a video posted to YouTube.

Britain’s Justice Secretary Alex Norris called the broadcast of a statement from Brand while in prison “completely unacceptable. ” “Prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims,” Norris wrote on X. “This is being urgently investigated, and I expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules.

” “For this to be a turning point, the creative and entertainment industries must first acknowledge the role they play in enabling the behaviour on trial and at the centre of these convictions,” the letter reads.

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“Not through PR-drafted statements, vague promises or weak admissions that more could be done. But by accepting what was missed and that, collectively, the sector operates with a culture of open secrets and a belief that fame is a shield and status is a reason to look the other way.

“This cannot be dismissed as a one-off. Not when, this very week, allegations against another have been made public. Not when open secrets persist and the next documentary is already in pre-production. And the industry cannot mistake the lack of formal reporting for the absence of systemic abuse when many victims feel able to share their stories only quietly, too often prefixed with ‘I have nowhere else to go,’ and the name of the union or organisation that failed them.

” Fletcher writes that the fear of losing work or other opportunities is “a tool of control to shape narrative, maintain perceptions and discredit victims. ” “And a person’s credits and notoriety cannot and must not excuse their actions or attacks on those whose voices they believe beneath them,” the letter states.

The signatories call on “every union, every company and every industry organisation” to stop allowing and perpetuating a “systemic cycle of abuse, whether through unconscious inaction or deliberate distraction. ”Russell Brand Says He’s “Not Guilty” in Message From Prison Read By His Wife: “Something Strange Is Happening”