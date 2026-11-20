A recall covers 314,029 Toyota and Lexus vehicles from the 2002 through 2017 model years whose aging Takata front passenger airbag inflators could rupture and hurl metal fragments.

Whole collectibles field has skyrocketed in last couple years, vintage watch dealer saysBlackBerry CEO on the company's transformation from phones to softwareReal Plastic Heroes founder explains mission behind American-made toysPoppi co-founder takes on sports drink giants with new electrolyte brand JettyOver 314,000 older Toyota, Lexus vehicles recalled for faulty airbags Toyota is recalling 314,029 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the United States over passenger airbag inflators that could rupture, sending metal fragments toward occupants and risking serious injury or death.more than 314,000 vehicles in the U.S. because front passenger airbag inflators made by Takata could rupture and hurl metal fragments at occupants, increasing the risk of serious injury or death.

The recall affects 314,029 Toyota and Lexus vehicles from the 2002 through 2017 model years, according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and reported by Reuters. Certain Toyota 4Runner sport utility vehicles are included in Toyota's recall of 314,029 U.S. vehicles over Takata front passenger airbag inflators that may rupture. Toyota reported no ruptures involving the affected inflators, according to the NHTSA recall report.

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The problem stems from Takata front passenger airbag inflators that are nearing the end of their estimated safe service life. NHTSA said the inflators could rupture due to propellant degradation after long-term exposure to high humidity, high temperatures and high temperature cycling. If the front passenger airbag deploys in a crash, the degraded inflator could rupture and send sharp metal fragments into the cabin.

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, authorized Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the front passenger airbag inflator or the entire airbag assembly free of charge, the agency said. Owners can check whether their vehicles are included in the recall by visiting NHTSA's recall database at nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering a 17-digit vehicle identification number or by contacting an authorized Toyota or Lexus dealership.

Toyota plans to mail owner notification letters between Dec. 28 and Jan. 11, according to the NHTSA filing, though owners do not have to wait for those letters to contact a dealer about repairs.