Plus, a 15,000-SF Gilded Age mansion is on the market for $4.45M.

Happy Thanksgiving eve, Haverford ! While most of us are prepping our meals for tomorrow, the winter holidays aren’t far behind. Whether you’re looking for a spot to entertain out-of-town guests, want to see dazzling light displays, or are on the hunt for locally made goods, here’s our guide to more than two dozen holiday events throughout the area .

Plus, we’ve put together gift ideas with plenty of Philly flair . Also this week, we’re looking at Jeff Yass’ climbing wealth , taking a peek inside a nearly 15,000-square-foot Gilded Age estate , and cozying up with books that have local connections . Wishing you a wonderful holiday! See you back here next Thursday.

Also read 20 holiday events you won’t want to miss | Inquirer Greater Media

— Lisa Dukart If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . More than 25 area holiday events to check out this season The holiday season is officially upon us. Looking for festive ways to get in the spirit? We’ve rounded up more than two dozen events around and on the Main Line, from tree and menorah lightings to Santa sightings.

There are also plenty of markets to score locally made goods, decorating workshops, and light displays. Check out our guide to holiday events nearby . 🎁 Looking to get started on your holiday shopping? The Inquirer’s Philly-forward gift guide has you covered .

💡 Community news Peco customers will see a 10% per kilowatt-hour increase starting Dec. 1 due to increasing demands on the local power grid. It will cost local residents an average of $10 extra per month . Haverford resident Jeff Yass ’ wealth continued to climb this year, according to the latest Forbes 400 ranking of richest Americans.

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The cofounder of Susquehanna International Group has an estimated net worth of $77.8 billion, making him the wealthiest person in the state and the 18th wealthiest in the nation. Haverford Township police have charged Philadelphia man Jonathan N. Shakoor, 48, with attempting to burn down a home on the 800 block of Haverford Road. Shakoor is the ex-husband of the resident’s cousin, the Daily Times reports . SEPTA has adjusted most trip times on the Paoli/Thorndale line by several minutes.

See the updated schedule here . When designing her Haverford home, Maureen Block wanted to give the illusion that it had grown over time. She worked with an architect to incorporate millwork, enclosed porches, and other traditional details. Main Line Today looks inside her 10,000-square-foot home and its design inspiration .

The Delaware County Health Department launched a new initiative, Delco Family Connection , last week to help families find resources before, during, and after pregnancy, including in-home support. The new program comes on the heels of a countywide doula directory that launched earlier this fall. 🗺️ Other nearby news A nearly 15,000-square-foot estate in the Lower Merion section of Haverford has hit the market for $4.45 million.

Known as Dolobran, the Gilded Age property was built in the late 1800s for Clement Acton Griscom, one of the wealthiest people in the world at the time. Take a peek inside the Frank Furness-designed home . Looking for book recommendations to cozy up with over the holiday? The Inquirer’s Elizabeth Wellington put together a list of 10 books with local connections, including Ashton Lattimore’s Runner , which she began writing from her Bryn Mawr home .

🍽️ On our plate After nearly 26 years in business, Lourdas Greek Taverna in Bryn Mawr has closed its doors . In a note on social media, restaurateur Marion Kamilatos thanked patrons and staff, noting the restaurant had faced its “ups and downs” since the pandemic and that shuttering the 50 N. Bryn Mawr Ave. eatery was a “very difficult decision.

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” 🎳 Things to do 🦃 Gobble Wobble 5K : Hit the pavement for a 5K walk or run ahead of turkey time. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 26, 8:30 a.m. 💵 $30-$40 through Nov. 25, $30-$45 on race day 📍 Haverford YMCA 🍿 Muppet Treasure Island : Catch a screening of this cheeky take on the Robert Louis Stevenson novel.

⏰ Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute 🎸 The Paul Waltz Band : Hear the rock band known for its original tunes perform. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 28, 7:30-10 p.m. 💵 $16.30-$21.40 📍 Kelly Center, Havertown 🏡 On the market A three-bedroom Havertown ranch with an enclosed front porch This Havertown ranch has a bright enclosed front porch, a living room with an electric fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, and three bedrooms, all on the main level.

The finished basement has a bar and additional living space with a pool table, while out back, there’s a fenced yard. See more photos of the home here . Price: $525,000 | Size: 1,419 SF | Acreage: 0.2 Each week we feature an interesting local listing in or around the township. Have one we should consider?

Email us at haverford@inquirer.com . 📈 Haverford market report Median listing price: $549,000 📉 Median sold price: $560,000 📈 Days on the market: 30 📈 This Haverford market report is published monthly. Above is October data from realtor.com . 🗞️ What other Haverford residents are reading this week: Who killed the grande dame of Danville?

The new Philadelphia edition of Monopoly features the PPA, WMMR, and Geno’s Here’s who’s likely running to unseat Sen. John Fetterman in 2028 By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10. This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors.

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