Over 25 Detained in Lebanon After Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers During Iranian Plane Protest

Lebanese authorities have detained over 25 individuals suspected of attacking a UNIFIL peacekeeper convoy during protests against Lebanon's denial of landing permission to an Iranian passenger plane. The attack resulted in injuries to the outgoing deputy commander and the burning of one of the vehicles.

Lebanese authorities have detained over 25 individuals suspected of attacking a convoy of UN Interim Force in Lebanon ( UNIFIL ) peacekeepers led by the deputy commander en route to Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport. This incident occurred amidst protests against Lebanon 's decision to deny landing permission to an Iranian passenger plane on Thursday. Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmed Al Hajjar announced the detentions following an emergency meeting of the Central Security Council.

He stated that discussions revolved around recent incidents, including roadblocks, attacks on public and private property, and the assault on UNIFIL forces, which he condemned as a criminal act punishable by law. While emphasizing that the detentions are for questioning and do not imply guilt, Al Hajjar confirmed that over 25 individuals are being held by the Lebanese Army Intelligence and the Internal Security Forces Information Branch.The attack on the UNIFIL convoy, which resulted in injuries to the outgoing deputy commander and the setting ablaze of one of the vehicles, has been widely condemned. President Joseph Aoun vowed that the perpetrators would face consequences. The UNIFIL command also confirmed the attack, highlighting the ongoing tension stemming from Lebanon's decision to deny landing permission to the Iranian passenger plane. This incident follows a January 3 incident where Beirut Airport authorities conducted a comprehensive security inspection of an Iranian plane carrying a diplomatic delegation, sparking protests from Hezbollah supporters. Senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa denounced the attack on UNIFIL, labeling it as unacceptable.





