About 101,282 CHE-US magnetic robot toys sold on Amazon are being recalled because high-powered magnets can come loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children.

Recalled CHE-US magnetic robot toys sold on Amazon have small, high-powered magnets that can come loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children. About 101,282 CHE-US magnetic robot toys sold on Amazon are being recalled because powerful magnets can come loose.

Swallowed magnets can cause serious internal injuries or death, though no incidents or injuries have been reported. More than 101,000 CHE-US magnetic robot toys sold on Amazonbecause small, powerful magnets can come loose, posing a potentially deadly ingestion hazard to children. The recall, announced Nov. 19, involves about 101,282 magnetic stick figure toys, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries or incidents have been reported.

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The toys violate the mandatory federal toy safety standard because pulling apart their arms and legs can release high-powered magnets. If swallowed, the magnets can attract one another or other metal objects inside the digestive system. That can cause intestinal perforations, twisting or blockages, blood poisoning and death. Dig deeper: The CHE-US robot-shaped toys were sold in sets of five or 10, with purple, blue, yellow, red and green figures.

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Each figure has four small magnets — one in each hand and foot. The toys were sold on Amazon from April 2025 through August 2026 for $9 to $18. They were manufactured in China and sold by Guangzhou Shian Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as CHE-US/CHESLICR. Consumers should immediately stop using the toys, take them away from children and contact CHE-US for a full refund..

They should then dispose of the recalled toys. Information in this story came from a recall notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, including details about the affected CHE-US magnetic robot toys, the ingestion hazard, where they were sold and how consumers can obtain a refund. This story was reported from Los Angeles.