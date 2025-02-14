Over 100 Vehicles Pile Up on I-84 Near Multnomah Falls Amid Winter Weather

A massive winter storm caused hazardous driving conditions on I-84 near Multnomah Falls in Oregon, leading to a pileup involving over 100 vehicles. The highway was closed, and officials urged drivers to avoid the area. Reports of injuries have surfaced, but the exact number remains unknown.

Westbound Interstate 84 was closed near Multnomah Falls , Oregon , on Thursday after a massive pileup involving over 100 vehicles. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) issued an alert at 11:37 a.m. warning drivers about the closure three miles west of Multnomah Falls , approximately 25 miles east of Portland. Officials strongly urged drivers to avoid the area, utilize alternate routes, and prepare for significant delays.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the pileup, which involved cars, trucks, and semi-trucks, was triggered by an SUV catching fire. Reports indicate injuries, though the exact number remains unspecified. Oregon State Police spokesperson Kyle Kennedy confirmed via email that there were no reported fatalities.Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, with additional personnel en route. Deputies issued social media alerts indicating dozens of vehicles were involved in the crash, with multiple collision sites along westbound I-84 near milepost 28. Some drivers were reportedly trapped inside their vehicles. ODOT stated that there was no projected timeline for reopening the roadway, as crews worked diligently to clear the affected area. Freezing rain and snow contributed to the hazardous road conditions in Multnomah County, where officials extended a state of emergency through at least Friday. To mitigate the impacts of the severe weather, eight emergency shelters were opened, accommodating 489 individuals on Wednesday night. Wind chill temperatures in Portland were expected to plummet to 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Northwestern Oregon, including Portland, anticipated up to 3 inches of snow accompanied by wind gusts reaching 45 mph, as forecasted by the weather service.In southern Washington state, six individuals sustained injuries in multiple crashes on Interstate 5 near the Cowlitz River, confirmed state patrol spokesperson Will Finn. This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for further updates





