Over 100 MPs, Including Labour Rebels, Move to Reject EHRC Guidance on Women-Only Spaces

A significant rebellion is brewing within the Labour Party as more than 100 MPs, led by Nadia Whittome, have tabled an Early Day Motion opposing the Equality and Human Rights Commission's new guidance. The code, implementing a Supreme Court ruling, mandates that single-sex services be accessed based on biological sex, a change critics argue will marginalize transgender individuals.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is confronting significant unrest within his own party as a coalition of over 100 Members of Parliament has mobilized to oppose new statutory guidance on single-sex services.

The dispute centers on updated advice from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), which seeks to implement the requirements of a 2025 Supreme Court ruling. That ruling determined that the terms 'woman' and 'sex' within the Equality Act 2010 refer strictly to biological sex. The EHRC's comprehensive code of practice, spanning more than 300 pages, clarifies that for a service to be lawfully classified as single-sex, it must be accessed based on a person's biological sex.

This interpretation has direct implications for the provision of women-only spaces, including toilets, changing rooms, hospital wards, and domestic abuse refuges. The code suggests that, in limited circumstances, service providers may ask individuals to confirm their sex but must handle such inquiries with extreme sensitivity and respect for privacy.

Published in late May, the guidance was laid before Parliament, triggering a 40-day period during which either House can pass a motion to reject it, though such a motion would not be binding and no automatic vote is scheduled. The primary challenge comes from an Early Day Motion (EDM) tabled by Labour MP Nadia Whittome, which has garnered 118 signatures.

Her motion calls for the disapproval of the EHRC's draft code, arguing it will 'usher in an era of enforced segregation' for transgender people. Whittome contends the guidance will exclude trans individuals from services they have long used, increasing their risk of harassment and violence and effectively pushing them out of public life. She has urged the government to withdraw the guidance and instead legislate to explicitly protect trans rights, privacy, and inclusion.

The rebellion includes more than 50 Labour backbenchers, among them prominent figures such as John McDonnell, Stella Creasy, and Rebecca Long-Bailey. The motion is also supported by 47 Liberal Democrat MPs, five SNP MPs, three Green MPs, and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, now sitting as an independent, alongside Diane Abbott. This cross-party alliance underscores the depth of concern among parliamentary allies of the transgender community.

The EHRC's guidance has, conversely, been largely welcomed by women's rights organizations, who view it as a necessary clarification following the Supreme Court's decision. The commission states its code aims to guide businesses, public bodies, and charities-including leisure centers and hospitals-on complying with equality law. The update represents the first full revision of the code since 2011 and covers all nine protected characteristics under the Equality Act, including age, sex, disability, race, and gender reassignment.

While the code does not change the law itself, it provides the EHRC's authoritative interpretation of how the post-Supreme Court legal framework should be applied. For Labour leader Keir Starmer, the rebellion poses a delicate political challenge. Navigating the intensely polarized debate around gender identity and women's rights requires balancing the concerns of women's groups with the party's longstanding commitment to LGBTQ+ equality.

The brewing conflict highlights the ongoing tension between different interpretations of equality and the practical application of the Supreme Court's ruling on the meaning of sex in law. The 40-day parliamentary consideration period will see intense lobbying from both sides, but the government has shown no indication it intends to intervene to withdraw the guidance.

The ultimate fate of the code will likely be decided not by a vote but by whether its provisions become embedded in the operational policies of service providers across Great Britain, a process that will unfold over months and years, shaping the landscape of access to single-sex services for all





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Keir Starmer Labour Rebellion EHRC Guidance Single-Sex Spaces Transgender Rights Equality Act Supreme Court Ruling Nadia Whittome Women's Rights

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