Over $100,000 raised for young boy after fatal Halloween I-80 collision claims lives of both parents

The father died on the day of the crash, and the mother was declared brain dead last Friday. Both were 29.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a young boy after a four-vehicle crash just west of Lagoon Valley road claimed the lives of both his parents.

Gregory and Vanessa Tobias, the parents of Austin Tobias, were killed as the result of an Oct. 31 collision on eastbround Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. Gregory and Vanessa Tobias, the parents of Austin Tobias, were killed as the result of an Oct. 31 collision on eastbound Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The father died on the day of the crash, and the mother was declared brain dead on Friday. Both were 29.

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, organized by Charlize Estebez, Vanessa’s sister. Estebez said she will manage donations and ensure all funds are used for funeral costs and to support the couple’s son. A blue Hyundai Tucson rests in the eastbound lanes on I-80 near Lagoon Valley early Saturday after it overturned and was subsequently hit by three other vehicles, killing the driver, the CHP said.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak of a mother who prayed so desperately for God to heal her baby,” Vanessa’s mom wrote.

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“But I want to share the miracle that came, just not the one we had prayed for. Vanessa made the selfless decision to be an organ donor. Despite everything her body endured, her beautiful heart is healthy and strong. The donor team has found recipients for her heart, pancreas, kidneys, and liver.

My Vanessa had a heart of gold, and now that beautiful heart will continue beating in someone else’s chest. ” A week after the page was launched, $109,775 has been raised. The top donation has been made by Dilenna Harris for $3,250.

“In a single moment, Austin lost his father and Vanessa began the fight of her life. Your generosity can give them one less thing to worry about,” the page reads.

“Every contribution brings comfort, and every share helps this family’s story reach someone who can help. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and love. ” A preliminary investigation indicated a blue Hyundai Tucson driven by Gregory Tobias was traveling eastbound on I-80 when, for unknown reasons, it overturned and came to rest blocking the eastbound lanes, according to a press release from the CHP.

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The disabled Hyundai was subsequently struck by three other vehicles: a blue BMW coupe driven by a 20-year-old man, a gray Buick SUV driven by a 40-year-old man, and a white Kia sedan driven by a 60-year-old woman. A white Kia sedan sits along I-80 following a fatal crash that involved four vehicles and killed the driver of a blue Hyundai early Saturday.

The Kia’s driver also sustained major injuries and was taken to Kaiser Vacaville for treatment. No injuries were reporter for the drivers of the BMW and Buick. The exact sequence of events remains under investigation. No arrests were made at the scene.

Although alcohol and drugs are not currently suspected as contributing factors, investigators will examine them as part of the investigation, the CHP said.