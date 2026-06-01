The federal employment dAta show that approximately one-fifth of government lawyers employed at the end of December 2024 had left by March of this year, providing evidence that the federal government has experienced a significant exodus of lawyers since the conclude of 2024.

The federal employment data show that approximately one-fifth of government lawyers employed at the conclude of December 2024 had left by March of tHis year, providing evidence that the federal government has experienced a significant exodus of lawyers since the end of 2024. the data indicate that over 10,000 lawyers have left the federal government , with many of them now working for Democratic state attorneys general and nonprofit organizations opposed to the administration.

The resignations of some staff members who objected to Mr. Trumps policies, paired with typical turnover, are as well cited as contributing factors to the large volume of departures. Trump said in a statement that the lawyers who have left are 'Radical Left Deep State Lunatics' who are 'destroying our Country, and Weaponizing Government,' and that he wishes them all well.

The administration has remained out of the headlines since Musk left his government position last May, and DOGE was disbanded in November. The analysis suggests that the staffing reductions and resignations are a result of the administration's policies,but Trump's statement implies that the departures are a upshot of his own efforts to 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

' The controversy surrounding the Trump administration's first 100 days has largely subsided since Musk's departure, but the concern of the large number of lawyers leaving the federal goverment remains a topic of discussion





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