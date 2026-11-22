Philadelphia International Airport anticipates more than 1 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday, with peak crowds occurring in the days following the holiday. Officials advise travelers to arrive early, check in for flight alerts, and monitor security wait times to navigate the busy travel period.

More than 1 million passengers are expected to travel through PHL during the Thanksgiving holiday period, with the biggest crowds anticipated after the holiday. More than a million people are expected to travel through PHL Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday.

NBc10 Responds’ Valeria Aponte Feliciano has tips and advice on how to beat the rush. The Thanksgiving travel rush is underway at Philadelphia International Airport, where more than 1 million passengers are expected through Nov. 30. Airport officials say this year's holiday travel period is expected to be busier than last year, with the largest crowds arriving in the days after Thanksgiving.

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"If you're flying that Saturday, Sunday, or Monday after Thanksgiving you can anticipate a lot of people being here," said Heather Redfern, public affairs manager at Philadelphia International Airport. Phyllis Cravens and her son, Erick, decided to fly home to Seattle before Thanksgiving week to avoid the busiest travel days. The family also had another strategy to make their trip easier: skipping checked luggage.

Tips for navigating the Thanksgiving travel rush With large crowds expected at PHL, airport officials are encouraging passengers to plan ahead and allow extra time before their flights. Travelers should sign up for airline flight alerts to stay informed about potential delays, cancellations and gate changes. They should also check security wait times online before heading to the airport.

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"Allow yourself plenty of extra time. TSA says two hours for domestic, three hours for international," Redfern said. The average Thanksgiving dinner will cost $62 in the Northeast, with turkey costs among the highest increases. NBC10 Responds' Valeria Aponte Feliciano has the story.

For some travelers, arriving early is especially important after experiencing previous flight disruptions.

"We suffered flight cancelations when we first came here. So we just want to make sure we can get up early and make sure can get on flight," said traveler Quentin Su. With the busiest travel days still ahead, airport officials say preparing in advance and giving yourself extra time can help make the Thanksgiving getaway smoother. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.