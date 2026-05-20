Over 1,500 People Attend a Massachusetts Funeral for a WWII Navy Veteran with No Known Family, Sparking an Extraordinary Response

A public plea for mourners for a Navy veteran who recently passed away with no known living family sparked an extraordinary response in Hanson, Massachusetts. Thousands of people turned out to give the veteran a hero's sendoff, honoring him and sending him off with respect and dignity.

White House gets an unexpected buzz as thousands of bees swarm the executive mansion's North LawnSewage barrels toward US from Mexico, plus hantavirus cruise concerns swirlKaroline Leavitt announces birth of second child, a girlCostco shoppers sound off after downsized bagels fuel pricing controversyAmerican Culture Quiz: Test yourself on baseball bests and restaurant revampsNeil deGrasse Tyson explains what to do if you befriend an alienLindsey Peers reveals DIY crafts to boost kids' creativity this summe.

White House gets an unexpected buzz as thousands of bees swarm the executive mansion's North LawnSewage barrels toward US from Mexico, plus hantavirus cruise concerns swirlKaroline Leavitt announces birth of second child, a girlCostco shoppers sound off after downsized bagels fuel pricing controversyAmerican Culture Quiz: Test yourself on baseball bests and restaurant revampsNeil deGrasse Tyson explains what to do if you befriend an alienLindsey Peers reveals DIY crafts to boost kids' creativity this summe





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