More than 1,100 migrants traveling in boats reached the Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos over two days, according to the coast guard.

ATHENS, Greece – More than 1,100 migrants traveling in boats from North Africa have reached the Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos over the past two days, according to coast guard figures.

The bodies of two people who had reached shore were recovered on Saturday, authorities said. The surge in migrant arrivals to Greece comes despite the hard line on migration taken by the government. The country is among five European Union nations aiming to set up a “return hub” in Rwanda where rejected asylum-seekers could be sent from next year, in a move aimed at deterring more people from coming.

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The plan by Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands has drawn criticism from human rights groups. Coast guard reports from Friday and Saturday showed that Greek authorities and the European border agency Frontex had picked up more than 1,100 people between the early hours of Friday and Saturday afternoon from boats sailing in the waters near Crete and the small southern island of Gavdos.