It was Trump’s first official action after Democrats gained control of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Washington. designating the Oval Office, Outer Oval Office and Cabinet Room as a national monument, a move he said would protect the rooms from major changes.

“It will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people, in order to build something in a slightly different shape,” Trump said while speaking to reporters. “We like the Oval Office, and it’s a symbol, like the White House itself. ” The White House filmed and livestreamed the announcement, but the usual TV press pool was not allowed in.

Also read Trump signs proclamation designating Oval Office and Cabinet Room as national monument

CNN, which was scheduled to provide shared video for five networks, said it wasThe proclamation, released after Trump’s remarks, says it does not “restrict the President’s authority to redecorate the monument, select furnishings, or make ordinary operational and security modifications” that do not substantially impair its historic structure or character. It directs the Interior secretary to manage the monument and requires “documentation, review, and consideration of alternatives” before any action that would substantially alter or demolish it.

Trump said major changes would also need congressional review, though the proclamation does not require that.

Advertisement

“If they want to say, ‘Let’s not have oval anymore, let’s make it square,’ what happens is they have to go back to Congress and hopefully the Congress, the people in Congress, will be smart enough not to let that happen,” Trump said. He notably demolished the White House East Wing to make room for his ballroom. The proclamation follows a week of appearances focused on Trump’s White House renovation projects.

On Monday, he used hisat the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to tout improvements to the pool and other Washington landmarks. On Wednesday, the day after the midterms, he spoke with reporters at the construction site of a newSince returning to the White House for his second term, Trump has prioritized several design projects, including a proposed 250-foot triumphal arch in Washington, D.C.

A federal planning commission approved the project Thursday, but a judgePenbrook police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman charged with burglary after she reportedly helped someone steal copper plumbing from a home. A man was killed after he was pinned between two truck trailers in Carlisle on Tuesday. A Dauphin County man is facing several charges after the police said he assaulted two people and pointed a gun at a group with kids during a hostage situation.

Pennsylvania State Police say an "active investigation" is underway into a reported semi crash near Camp Hill. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers.