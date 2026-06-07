Outward 2 Open Beta Launches Ahead of July Early Access Release

Nine Dots Studio has transitioned Outward 2's Closed Beta into an Open Beta, allowing all players to experience the brutal survival RPG ahead of its Early Access launch on July 7th. The game emphasizes realistic consequences, non-heroic protagonists, and cooperative play in the unforgiving world of Aurai.

The survival RPG genre has gained traction in recent years, prompting developers to explore fresh interpretations of its core mechanics. From cozy survival experiences to horror-infused variants, the market is brimming with options.

Yet, when it comes to delivering a raw, uncompromising survival challenge, few titles match the intensity of Outward and its upcoming sequel. Nine Dots Studio has been refining this vision, and after a Closed Beta period that began in late May, the studio has now expanded access to all players. What was once a limited test is now an Open Beta, announced during the PC Gaming Showcase-a fitting venue given the game's imminent Early Access launch on PC.

This move allows a broader audience to experience the unforgiving world of Aurai ahead of its official release. Outward 2 positions itself as a brutal survival RPG where you are not the chosen one. Instead, you embody an ordinary individual thrust into a hostile environment, struggling to find meaning and survival. Building on feedback from the first game, the sequel aims to enhance several key systems, from combat and magic to exploration and character progression.

Those who participated in the Closed Beta have already contributed valuable insights, helping shape the final Early Access build. With the Open Beta now live, Nine Dots is inviting even more adventurers to test the game's harsh but rewarding mechanics before the July 7th launch on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The game supports both single-player and cooperative play, including split-screen for local multiplayer, encouraging players to tackle the dangers of Aurai together.

Outward 2's design philosophy centers on realism and consequence: failures are meaningful, each defeat triggers a unique narrative outcome, and recovery often requires strategic retreat or assistance. The latest trailer, showcased at the PC Gaming Showcase, underscores this tone with a humorous yet stark portrayal of an everyman hero. For gamers seeking an RPG that eschews power fantasies in favor of gritty, emergent storytelling, Outward 2's Open Beta offers a compelling-and brutally challenging-preview.

Its Early Access phase will continue to evolve based on community input, ensuring the world of Aurai remains a dynamic, unforgiving sandbox





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Outward 2 Open Beta Survival RPG Nine Dots Studio Early Access Aurai Brutal Challenge Co-Op

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