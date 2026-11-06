Outrageous? Ha! This is SEMA! More Cool Cars from SEMA 2026

Yes, these exist, they’re not AI.

SEMA is the gift that keeps on giving. Even after you walked all 2 million square feet of the place, you still find out about something someone built that was in the basement of the South Hall, or the farthest reaches of the new West Hall, or gawd-knows-where.

“Haltech asked us to bring this car to SEMA, and that is exactly what we’re going to do, but one rotor is not exactly enough” said motor impresario and YouTube star Rob Dahm, climbing out of a Miata. “Two certainly isn’t. Three, we’ve done that. Four, that’s coming back.

Also read SEMA Show Highlights: Early Favorites from the Custom Car Event

But five, even six, and ultimately 12 isn’t enough. It is time, for the 13-rotor Miata. ” As near as we can tell, this car started out as a single-rotor engine swap in a first-gen Miata. Dahm then bolted a 12-rotor assembly on top of it.

And added four turbochargers. Gas Monkey Garage built a Ferrari Testarossa with six wheels! And all four of the rear wheels get power. Gas Monkey extended the car, added a third axle, and replaced the original 280-hp Ferrari powerplant with a supercharged GM LT4 capable of 1,200 horsepower.

Controversial?

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“It’s either the six wheels or the fact that we took the Ferrari motor out of it,” said Josh Paris of the Gas Monkey Garage crew. So they went with reliability and horsepower. Looks cool. Mongo want.

Ford says the Frostwarden is the first vehicle to put the new Megazilla 2.0 crate engine swap on full display. It pairs a supercharged 7.3-liter V8 that can deliver over 1,200 horsepower and over 1,000 lb-ft of torque with the kind of hardware required to give that power an equally serious platform: 42-inch BFGoodrich tires, custom 18-inch Weld bead-lock wheels, 74Weld portal gear lifts, upgraded Dana driveline hardware, and custom Bilstein dampers.

“It is intentionally extreme, built to show what Ford Racing Parts, Ford engineering, and a network of expert partners can do when the brief is simple: go big,” Ford added. Then, as if it was even necessary, Ford added, “Frostwarden is a specialty modified performance vehicle and is not available for purchase. ” But you can build your own.

This 1985 Ford F-250 Restomod was built by Doc Johnson Restorations in Klamath Falls, Oregon, with a little help from Ford Racing Parts, Ford Customization Specialist Olivia Cin, and Ford Racing Product Manager Michael Goodwin. Altogether they wound up with this, an $800 truck built into a SEMA show masterpiece. To show off Ford’s period-correct line of crate motors, they put a Ford Racing 460-cubic-inch small block in it.

“I thought it would be a really fun, super-hot little motor,” said Doc. “You know, 575 horsepower, 575 lb-ft of torque. ” Doc was right. The Ring Brothers always bring something cool to the show.

This year it was the Pontiac Widebody “Billie. ” Pontiac was known for “Wide Trackin’” back in the day, well, here’s a wide body, five inches wider, to be exact.

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“Billie” is a 1965 GTO Convertible, what the Brothers call “a complete reimagining of the ’65 Pontiac GTO. Its body has been massaged five inches wider through extensive fabrication and ample use of carbon fiber. Boasting over 650 horsepower and 5,500 “meticulous and laborious build hours, Billie combines a modern drivetrain, suspension, and chassis with Ringbrothers’ signature superior build quality and customization. ”Japanese tuner Liberty Walk has never made an ugly car, at least not one we’ve seen.

They’ve taken a Sawzall to a: Ferrari F40, 512, and F8 Tributo, Nissan R32, and Lamborghinis Miura and Countach. At SEMA this year, we got to see the Liberty walk take on a Murcielago. The car had been in a wreck, so this is not strictly blasphmous.

In addition to their own body kit, the Murci got a twin-turbo V12 mated to a manual transmisison. It was built with automotive influencer Throtl. This 2026 Honda Civic Type R TCR was engineered by Honda Racing Corporation USA and J.A. S. Motorsport for IMSA competition in the U.S., the Civic Type R FL5 TCR is based on the latest Civic Type R production model.

The idea is to let you know that HRC US is launching its first line of HRC Performance Parts for on- and off-road applications. The initial lineup of parts will include lightweight forged wheels, exhaust systems, and a short-throw shifter—all developed by HRC engineers to enhance the performance and capability of Honda and Acura production vehicles, including Civic Type R, Integra Type S and Passport TrailSport.

Mark Vaughn grew up in a Ford family and spent many hours holding a trouble light over a straight-six miraculously fed by a single-barrel carburetor while his father cursed the Blue Oval, all its products and everyone who ever worked there. This was his introduction to objective automotive criticism. He started writing for City News Service in Los Angeles, then moved to Europe and became editor of a car magazine called, creatively, Auto.

He decided Auto should cover Formula 1, sports prototypes and touring cars—no one stopped him! From there he interviewed with Autoweek at the 1989 Frankfurt motor show and has been with us ever since.