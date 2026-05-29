Outrage grows in Deer Valley Unified School District after Governing Board Member makes Nazi salute

A Governing Board Member in the Deer Valley Unified School District has made a Nazi salute during a public meeting, sparking outrage and calls for her resignation. The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the importance of inclusivity and respect in schools and communities.

Outrage grows in Deer Valley Unified School District after Governing Board Member Kim Fisher makes a Nazi salute during a public meeting. The gesture has sparked calls for her resignation, with teachers, parents, and community members condemning the action.

The Deer Valley Education Association has released a statement calling for Fisher to step down, citing the harm caused by the gesture and its potential impact on students and families. The District has released a statement distancing itself from Fisher's actions, stating that they do not reflect the school community's values of inclusivity and respect. State Representative Stephanie Simacek has also condemned the actions, stating that they are a form of antisemitism and hatred.

The Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix has released a statement condemning the actions, stating that they are offensive and harmful to the Jewish community and other minority groups. Kim Fisher has posted a video to Facebook in response, in which she claims that another board member reminds her of a dictator and that kids need a good education.

However, she has not apologized for making the Nazi salute. The Anti-Defamation League has stated that it will review the incident to determine if it will be included in its annual audit of antisemitic incidents. The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the importance of inclusivity and respect in schools and communities. The Deer Valley Unified School District has released a statement reiterating its commitment to creating a safe and respectful environment for all students, staff, and community members.

The incident has also highlighted the need for elected officials to be held accountable for their actions and to take responsibility for the harm caused by their words and actions. The community is calling for Kim Fisher to step down and for the District to take action to address the incident and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident has also raised concerns about the impact of hate speech and antisemitism on communities and the need for education and awareness about these issues. The District's statement has been met with criticism from some who feel that it does not go far enough in condemning Fisher's actions and holding her accountable.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the importance of accountability and responsibility in elected officials and the need for education and awareness about hate speech and antisemitism





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Nazi Salute Governing Board Member Deer Valley Unified School District Inclusivity Respect Antisemitism Hate Speech

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Deer Valley School Board Member Faces Resignation Demands After Nazi Salute at MeetingCalls are mounting for Kimberly Fisher to resign from the Deer Valley Unified School District board after she performed a Nazi salute and said "heil" during a public meeting. Fisher claimed the act was aimed at Board President Paul Carver, whom she accused of dictatorial behavior. Her defense has been widely rejected as unacceptable by fellow board members, the teachers union, and the community.

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