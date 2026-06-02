Outrage at police handling of stabbing victim as killer brands him a racist

Nigel Farage has led outrage at footage of police handcuffing a stabbing victim and ignoring his pleas for help - as his Sikh killer branded him a racist. The Reform leader insisted white lives matter too amid fury at the last moments of 18-year-old Henry Nowak. The innocent teenager repeatedly said I cant breathe and begged for an ambulance after being knifed six times by stranger Vickrum Digwa, 23.

Nigel Farage has led outrage at footage of police handcuffing a stabbing victim and ignoring his pleas for help - as his Sikh killer branded him a racist.

The Reform leader insisted white lives matter too amid fury at the last moments of 18-year-old Henry Nowak. The innocent teenager repeatedly said I cant breathe and begged for an ambulance after being knifed six times by stranger Vickrum Digwa, 23. But officers instead arrested and handcuffed him as he lay dying on the ground. Digwa used an eight-inch ceremonial dagger to carry out the murder in Southampton city centre last December.

The injured student was then arrested as he lay dying on the ground, drowning in his own blood. The killer - who was sentenced to at least 21 years in prison yesterday - did not know Mr Nowak but told a wicked lie to officers that he had been subjected to racist abuse, punched, and had his turban knocked off.

Police body cam footage shows innocent victim Henry Nowak, 18, being forced into handcuffs by officers after he was stabbed repeatedly by a knife-obsessed Sikh man Murderer Vickrum Digwa is seen lying to police as he tells them the teenager ripped off his turban in a racist attack Henry was a finance student at the University of Southampton and was described as kind and talented by his family Nigel Farage insisted white lives matter too amid fury at the teenagers last moments Keir Starmer reacted to the case last night, saying it is right the police actions will be investigated Hampshire Police was last week forced to apologise to Mr Nowaks family for arresting the fatally injured teenager.

Deputy Chief Constable Robert France told the Daily Mail: Im sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is looking into how the officers acted. The case has caused international outrage, with tech billionaire Elon Musk offering to fund a private prosecution against the police. There have also been questions about whether anti-racism training may have influenced officers judgment.

Mr Farage said the public should respond with pure cold rage because Mr Nowak was actually treated in a way that meant an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder. He said he had asked the Attorney General to review the life sentence with a minimum of 21 years given to Digwa for being unduly lenient.

Public comment on the case was previously limited to avoid prejudicing the trial, and police released the footage after the sentencing. In a video statement, Mr Farage said: Henrys family have responded to this in just the most extraordinarily dignified way. But I suggest the rest of us respond to this with pure cold rage. This is wrong.

All the values and standards of living in a free country where everybody is judged equally before the law have been trashed and thrown away. The Reform UK leader said: What does he say? I cant breathe. Familiar words.

Remember career criminal George Floyd, who died in appalling circumstances in Midwest America a few years ago. Remember the reaction to that and the way the police behaved? Within a few days Keir Starmer was taking the knee. Black Lives Matter exploded all over the country.

Churchills statue was defaced, the cenotaph was vandalised. Mr Farage added: The most important thing that needs to change, that has to change, if our society is not to be ripped apart, where communities start to distrust each other and deeply distrust the police and all the other institutions of this country, is we need a change in culture. Enough of anti-white prejudice, a promotion of the idea that white lives matter just as much as black lives.

An end to DEI diversity, equity and inclusion and positive discrimination, but a country that treats everybody equally and fairly before the law. This is serious. This is urgent. I fear for where our society will be in a few short years if we dont grip this and do it very, very quickly.

Keir Starmer reacted to the case last night, saying: This is an awful, shocking case. Henrys loved ones have gone through the trauma of a long trial and endured Henrys killer making up appalling claims about their son who was thoughtful, kind and deeply loved. It is right that the IOPC is investigating the police response to his senseless murder. And we must end the cycle of tragedy by tackling the horror of knife crime.

Henrys family, friends, his university and the city of Southampton will continue to feel his loss, and our thoughts will always be with them. The newly-released footage shows the teenager saying four times, Ive been stabbed, to which one policeman replies, I dont think you have mate.

Officers pull Mr Nowak along the ground as he continues to beg for help, telling them he cannot breathe at least seven times before he is ordered to place his hands in the cuff





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