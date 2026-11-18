In the days after a Sigurd man was killed, an outpouring of grief has followed, with many sharing what kind of person Logan Mumford was and his mother's devastating discovery.

SIGURD, Utah — In the days after a Sigurd man was killed when a car toppled on top of him, an outpouring of grief has followed, with many sharing what kind of person Logan Mumford was and his mother's devastating discovery.

Mumford was helping a neighbor with their car on Monday when it fell off its jack onto the 28-year-old. Despite lifesaving measures, Mumford died after being airlifted to the hospital.

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Paramedic learns victim of fatal Sevier County accident is her son after arriving at scene: Paramedic learns victim of fatal accident is her son after arriving at scene The tragedy took a more heart-wrenching turn when Mumford's mother, a Sevier County EMT who responded to the scene, learned the victim she was sent to help was her son.

"This has to be devastating for the mom. I am sorry for the loss of what is a good man. But also the hours pain this mother must be in. My heart goes out to her," wrote one person on a social media post shared by Sevier County Emergency Management.

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"This just broke my heart and brought tears to my eyes for the family of this young goodhearted man," wrote someone else. Mumford left behind his wife, Laura, and their two children, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl. The fact that Mumford died while helping a neighbor with her car spoke volumes about what the community already knew.

"It was just one more example of the kind of person he was: someone who was always willing to lend a hand and help others," a Sevier County paramedic said. "He died serving others," Pat wrote on social media. "That is a tribute in itself. " With Mumford's death, friends are now coming together to help his family, putting together a GoFundMe page that has already raised over $30,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"While nothing can take away the pain of losing Logan," the GoFundMe post read,"this support can help lighten Laura’s load and give her a little more room to focus on her children and take each next step forward. " Recent Central Utah Stories