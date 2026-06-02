Outloud Music Festival Returns to West Hollywood Park with Queer-Focused Lineup

The Outloud Music Festival at WeHo Pride returns to West Hollywood Park June 5-7, 2026, featuring a queer-focused lineup and a mission to champion the community and deliver joyful moments that connect people in a visible way.

The Outloud Music Festival at WeHo Pride returns to West Hollywood Park June 5-7, 2026, featuring headliners The Pussycat Dolls, JADE, and Ava Max. Founder Jeff Consoletti says the festival has grown into a space where queer communities gather, celebrate, and feel visible.

The three-day festival will also feature Ashlee Simpson, FLO, Melanie C, Blue Man Group, Confidence Man, Destin Conrad, and more. Consoletti emphasizes that the festival is about championing the community and delivering joyful moments that connect people in a visible way. West Hollywood's role in LGBTQ+ history makes it a natural home base for the festival. Outloud has become one of the country's leading queer music festivals, but growth has come alongside responsibility.

The festival has expanded beyond Southern California in recent years, including Boston, and is developing touring concepts to bring queer visibility into new spaces. One of the festival's foundations is ensuring a safe space for the community to gather, and Consoletti is humbled by the number of queer artists reaching out for opportunities. This year's lineup reflects the festival's mission to champion queer artists and build spaces for LGBTQ+ communities to gather openly and safely.

Emerging artists like Rossi, a Los Angeles-based queer pop artist and DJ, embody the festival's vision. Rossi's appearance at Outloud marks a 'full-circle career moment' and highlights the importance of community in building an artist's career





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Outloud Music Festival Weho Pride Queer Music Festival LGBTQ+ Jeff Consoletti Rossi

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