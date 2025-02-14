Outlook Mobile Gets a Handy 'Minimize' Button for on-the-Go Drafting

Microsoft is rolling out a new 'minimize' button to the Outlook mobile app that will make it easier to manage email drafts while multitasking.

Microsoft is enhancing the Outlook mobile app with a new feature designed to streamline email drafting on the go. The upcoming addition, currently being tested in beta versions on iOS and Android, introduces a 'minimize' button that allows users to quickly minimize an active email draft and seamlessly switch between tasks.

This functionality addresses a common frustration for users who frequently compose emails on their mobile devices, as it eliminates the need to repeatedly navigate back to the drafts folder. Imagine composing an email on your iPhone or Android device, then needing to consult your calendar or check another email thread. Traditionally, this would involve exiting the draft email, finding the desired information, and then returning to the drafts folder to resume writing. The new minimize button in Outlook mobile solves this by allowing users to compact recent drafts into a compact, floating stack. This stack enables easy switching between composing an email and other tasks, such as viewing calendar events or reading other emails, without having to navigate back to the drafts folder.Microsoft's implementation draws inspiration from similar task-switching methods found in Apple's Mail app for iOS, which allows users to manage multiple drafts through a dedicated task-switching area. In contrast, Gmail on iOS primarily stores drafts within a single folder, requiring users to manually locate and resume them. The gradual rollout of the minimize button in Outlook mobile indicates Microsoft's commitment to enhancing user experience and productivity. While the feature is becoming progressively available to all users, those eager to try it early can join the Microsoft 365 Insider program.





