Outlander Season 8: What To Expect After The Faith Twist

Outlander season 7's shocking finale, which introduced the possibility that Faith Fraser survived, has left fans eager to see how the series will navigate this dramatic departure from the books. Season 8, the final installment of the Starz series, faces the challenge of adapting Diana Gabaldon's unfinished book series while satisfying long-time viewers. This article explores the potential implications of the Faith twist and how it might connect to the altered prophecy concerning the next Scottish ruler. It also delves into the role of Master Raymond, a mysterious prehistoric time traveler whose motives and connection to the prophecy remain unclear.

Outlander season 7 concluded with a shocking plot twist that deviated from the source material – the possibility that Faith Fraser, Jamie and Claire's daughter, might have survived. This unexpected turn sets the stage for even more departures from Diana Gabaldon's novels in the upcoming season 8 , which will be the final installment of the Starz series.

As the show races towards its conclusion, it faces the challenge of adapting Gabaldon's unfinished book series while satisfying viewers who have followed the story for years. While Outlander has previously made minor changes to the source material for narrative convenience, season 7's finale marks a significant departure, leaving fans to speculate about the implications for the remaining episodes. One of the most notable changes in the Outlander TV show occurred in season 3, when the prophecy concerning the next Scottish ruler was altered. In the books, Geillis Duncan learns of a prophecy that predicts a descendant of the Frasers of Lovat will ascend the throne. At the time, Brianna Fraser is the last descendant of that line, leading Geillis to target Claire's daughter. However, the TV series deviates from this storyline, introducing a new prophecy that identifies the next Scottish king only after the death of a 200-year-old baby. This change, while seemingly minor, has significant ramifications for the future of the series. It suggests that Starz is taking liberties with the source material, potentially leading to a drastically different conclusion than Gabaldon envisioned. This shift in the prophecy raises questions about Brianna's fate and how her story will ultimately be resolved. The altered prophecy also introduces Master Raymond, a prehistoric time traveler and ancestor of many other travelers in Outlander, into the narrative. His motives and his connection to the prophecy remain unclear, but his presence adds another layer of intrigue to the series' finale. As Outlander season 8 prepares to answer these burning questions, it's clear that the show will forge its own path, departing from the established canon of the novels. This final season promises to be a thrilling and unpredictable ride, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as the Frasers' journey reaches its climactic conclusion





