Outkick Integrated Into Fox News Digital, Clay Travis Moves to Fox Contributor Role (Exclusive)

Travis founded the site and sold it to Fox five years ago, but will continue to appear on Fox News and host 'Outkick the Show with Clay Travis' on FS1.

Digital, with Travis exiting the site, where he ran day-to-day operations and worked as talent. He will remain with Fox, however, having inked a new multiyear deal as a Fox News contributor.

He will also continue to hostTravis, a lawyer turned sports and political commentator, founded Outkick in 2011, and sold the brand to Fox News Mediaas part of its push into digital media. It is common when companies are sold for there to be earn-out periods for founders of four to five years. Travis also hosts a syndicated talk radio show with political commentator Buck Sexton.

“When I created OutKick in 2011, the goal was not only for the site to be smart, original, funny, and authentic, but also to become an influential digital platform in the industry,” Travis said in a statement. “Over the past 15 years, with the help of an incredible team and the support from Fox, that goal has been accomplished.

While I am stepping away from OutKick, the platform is in a tremendous position to continue building upon its success and reach an even wider audience as it takes its next step as a vertical within Fox News Digital. I’m excited about the future of OutKick and remaining part of the Fox News Media family as a contributor. ” Fox is betting that making Outkick a vertical within the larger Fox News Digital ecosystem will bolster its audience and reach.

The company claims that May 2026 was its largest month ever in terms of unique devices and pageviews. The closest comparison may be The Athletic, which was acquired byportfolio.

“Clay Travis has been an integral voice and leader for OutKick and is leaving the platform well positioned for the future,” added Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace. “We thank him for his invaluable contributions to OutKick as we continue to grow it under the Fox News Digital domain and build on our momentum in driving authentic coverage of the intersection of sports and culture.

” Outkick has inked deals with a number of commentators that span sports and politics in recent years, including





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