Outgoing Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said that President Trump 'did some things that hurt my voters' after she narrowly lost reelection.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert mills about prior to President Donald Trump delivering the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Trump delivered his address days after the Supreme Court struck down the administration's tariff strategy, and amid a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf threatening Iran. Outgoing Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. , said that President Trump "did some things that hurt my voters" after she narrowly lost reelection.

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The congresswoman lost to Democrat Eileen Laubacher in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District by roughly one percentage point, as projected by Decision Desk HQ, which Boebert had won by roughly 12 percentage points in 2024, “This could be a referendum on President Trump. It could be the referendum on Congress or the Republican Party,” Boebert said.

“I think it’s all of it. ”“I respect President Trump, I still work with him, I want to continue to work with him. Not for him, with him,” Boebert said.

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“I didn’t raise millions of dollars and I kinda refused to,” the congresswoman said. “Colorado voters know me, and, you know, if they know me enough to get rid of me, then I guess that’s my answer. ” Regarding who should take the blame for the significant GOP losses this month, Boebert said, “I think it’s more all of us. It’s all of the Republican Party,” noting high gas prices, Republican infighting, and unfulfilled promises.

“We had solutions and we didn’t take action. ”“Too many people come to Congress and get rich,” Boebert said.

“I am not one of those, and I’m gonna go make some money now. ” The AP interviewed Boebert via Zoom as she sat in a U-Haul van in Washington, D.C. , after packing up her congressional office and her “dungeon of an apartment. ” Boebert was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2020, after winning in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

She narrowly survived a challenge from Democrat Adam Frisch in 2022. In late 2023, Boebert said that she would instead run in the more heavily Republican 4th Congressional District, a seat that was being vacated by former Rep. Ken Buck . She won that seat by double digits in 2024.policy, corruption and “markets” for the midterm election results, before her race was called by several major election results trackers.

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She said the election was “absolutely a cry that the American people do not want corruption from anyone, any time,” adding that Americans “were played by the markets. ” “I have gas that is under $3 a gallon in my district now, when everything was closer to $6 a gallon just over a week ago,” Boebert continued.

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