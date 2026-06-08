Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro Sparks Controversy with 'Heil Hitler' Tweet

Gustavo Petro, Colombia's outgoing Marxist president, triggered a new controversy by writing 'Heil Hitler' in response to a local opinion piece favorable to conservative presidential frontrunner Abelardo de la Espriella. The incident has drawn condemnation from the Israeli ambassador to the UN and criticism from political opponents.

Outgoing Colombia n President Gustavo Petro sparked controversy over the weekend by writing ' Heil Hitler ' in response to a local opinion piece favorable to conservative presidential frontrunner Abelardo de la Espriella.

Petro, the country's first leftist president and a former Marxist guerrilla, is in his final months in office. Known for his prolific social media use and international incidents, Petro wrote the Nazi salute in response to an opinion piece by Colombian journalist Felipe Zuleta Lleras, who used Google's Gemini AI to generate statements supporting de la Espriella. The AI-generated list praised de la Espriella's campaign promises, including slashing the state's size, a tough stance against crime, and economic deregulation.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon condemned Petro's use of the Nazi salute, urging him to apologize before presiding over the UN Security Council debate. Petro's term ends on August 7, and he is term-limited from running again. De la Espriella, his runoff opponent, has accused the election of fraud. Petro has also targeted de la Espriella's vice presidential running mate, José Manuel Restrepo, accusing him of being a 'right-wing extremist' for his Catholic faith.

Petro's controversial posts have drawn criticism, with some calling for him to apologize





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gustavo Petro Colombia Heil Hitler Abelardo De La Espriella Nazi Salute Controversy Israeli Ambassador

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Facial Recognition Divides Traveller Community at Historic Appleby Horse FairAt the 250th Appleby Horse Fair, live facial recognition technology sparks controversy among travellers and gypsies, with supporters citing safety and opponents decrying surveillance and discrimination.

Read more »

Colombia’s President Sparks Confusion With ‘Heil Hitler’ PostThe outgoing president’s puzzling comment was in response to an article calling for “order” and “authority” in the country.

Read more »

NASCAR Wreck, Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift, Angel Reese, Women's GolfA NASCAR wreck rocks the garage, Caitlin Clark's high-five attempt sparks controversy, Taylor Swift's courtside chair is up for auction, and Angel Reese's warm-up video is deleted.

Read more »

Colombia’s president responds to column endorsing right-wing candidate with ‘Heil Hitler’ tweetColombia’s outgoing left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, on Sunday posted “Heil Hitler” in response to an op-ed column supporting the right-wing candidate in this month’s presidential runoff vote.…

Read more »