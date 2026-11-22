The Ramona Grasslands County Preserve offers broad vistas and a varied landscape that is a paradise for bird-watching.

Trinity AudioIn the late afternoon sunlight, the small bird hovering over the grassy field looked like a rainbow on the wind against the surrounding drab colors of fall.

As it held in place, the American kestrel flashed bright hues of slate blue, white, rufous-cinnamon, peach, yellow and black. The dove-sized hawk was wind hovering, a technique where it faces into the breeze and adjusts its wingbeats to remain stationary while looking for prey. This was a colorful male who had likely just completed the fall molt and was sporting his new coat of fresh, untattered feathers.

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I had come to the sprawling Ramona Grasslands County Preserve, mostly to be outdoors in a quiet place filled with wildlife and to explore gentle trails that appeal to those who love to wander. The trails here are mild and inviting, offering broad vistas and a varied landscape that provides habitat for hundreds of species of birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

To add some purpose to the trip, I had a vague goal of welcoming and photographing the migrating white-crowned sparrows that recently arrived from their summer breeding grounds far to the north. Besides, I get plenty of white-crowned sparrows enjoying my seed feeders at Mt. Hoo, so it was easy to change my focus to the hunting kestrel. What a beautiful bird!

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For comparison, a female perched nearby was showing her more camouflaged, muted colors. The female American kestrel has more camouflaged, muted colors. Apparently, late afternoon is a good time for these small hawks to be out feeding, and they seemed unconcerned about my presence. It would be easy to mistake this colorful bird for something other than a hawk because of its size, typically around 10 inches in length.

The American kestrel is native to San Diego County, but fall and winter bring a population surge as birds from less hospitable climates migrate here to enjoy our warmer weather. Food availability is another driving force pulling these tiny hawks from northern latitudes where snow and freezing temperatures can limit access to prey. Rains instead of freezing snow produce more grass and vegetation, followed by more insects and rodents.

That’s quite an attraction to a hungry kestrel whose diet includes mice, bats, shrews and voles, along with grasshoppers, beetles, scorpions, butterflies and spiders. At this time of day, no doubt my hovering friend with the hawkeyed vision was already locked on a target that would soon be his afternoon meal.

Some writers have referred to the kestrel as the “Superman Hawk” because the slate blue wings and reddish-brown back and tail feathers are similar to the colors of the Metropolis Marvel. This superhero has specialized vision that allows it to see things humans can’t. While not exactly X-ray vision, the small-but-mighty American kestrel can detect light beyond the normal range of human vision.

The rodents that kestrels eat mark their territories with urine that emits an ultraviolet glow not visible to the human eye. The American kestrel’s diet includes mice, bats, shrews and voles, along with grasshoppers, beetles, scorpions, butterflies and spiders.

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Unlike owls, kestrels do not hunt at night, but their UV vision allows them to spot the urine trails of their prey, even during their most active hunting times at dawn and dusk when prey is also most active. At night, you will find the kestrel roosting in cavities, such as holes in trees, rocks, cliffs or protected ledges in buildings where they will be safe from their nemesis, the great-horned owl.

While widely distributed throughout the county, kestrel numbers are more concentrated along the San Diego coastline and inland valleys, but they are also found in and around Borrego Springs and in concentrated areas around the agricultural fields at the southern edge of the Salton Sea in the Sonny Bono National Wildlife Refuge. Recent rains could bring an abundant food supply to Ramona Grasslands, a nearly 4,000-acre preserve, offering a wonderful trail system open to hikers, bicycles and horseback riders.

This is a popular area for winter bird-watching when golden eagles, red-tailed hawks and turkey vultures can be spotted. Thanks to efforts by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and San Diego Habitat Conservancy, burrowing owls were successfully reintroduced to the grasslands in 2021. The preserve is in Ramona’s sprawling Santa Maria Valley at 17430 Highland Valley Road. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset.

In addition to the sweeping grasslands, the preserve offers visitors oak woodlands, vernal pools, wetlands and coastal sage environments to explore on trails considered easy to moderate.