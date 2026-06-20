Outdoor cats can be exposed to dangerous germs — here's how to protect you and your pets, according to more than 400 studies

Ecologists and a veterinarian looked at more than 400 studies to see how to stop cats from bringing home unwelcome pathogens.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsPets form an important part of many people's lives, providing meaningful companionship.

However, our pets can sometimes also be a source of unwelcome pathogens and We are ecologists and a veterinarian who study wildlife health and the movement of pathogens among wildlife, domestic animals and people. If you let your cat outdoors, or if outdoor cats visit your yard, our recent findings may be relevant. Zoonotic pathogens are organisms that can infect both animals and humans. From a pathogen's perspective, humans are just another animal host.

Wildlife is often emphasized as a source of emerging disease for humans because there are vastly more wild animal species than domestic animal species. However, even if a pathogen is capable of infecting people, it needs a way to reach us.

Humans share more zoonotic pathogens with domestic animals, we compiled data from more than 400 studies to investigate how a cat's lifestyle, whether they're mostly indoors, outdoor-roaming or feral, affects that cat's likelihood of carrying pathogens that can infect people. We found that outdoor-roaming pet cats had three to five times the odds of carrying a zoonotic pathogen compared withcats. More surprisingly, cats allowed to roam outdoors had similar odds of carrying at least one zoonotic pathogen as feral cats.

Outdoor-owned cats carriedGet the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors These risks become a large-scale problem because pet cats that roam freely interact closely with people, wildlife and other domestic animals.

Across the studies we reviewed, about 60 per cent of owned cats had unsupervised outdoor access; in some regions, Roaming cats hunt, interact with wildlife or other domestic animals, and move through environments contaminated with pathogens and toxins. Research suggests that cat owners mayThese interactions are not uncommon and not limited to so-called pest species.

Single-country estimates of wildlife killed by cats run Cats hunt animals that can carry zoonotic pathogens, including rodents, birds and bats, many of which would otherwise have little direct contact with people. Cats hunt animals that can carry zoonotic pathogens, including rodents, birds and bats, many of which would otherwise have little direct contact with people. Owned cats might bring home rodentsinto homes.

A cat returning home with prey can therefore create a pathway by which pathogens circulating in wildlife populations reach people. In addition, it is not only owners who are at risk. Outdoor cats defecate in gardens, parks, playgrounds and other shared spaces, potentially leading tothat can persist in soil or water for months to years, which can infect people or other animals that come in contact with those eggs.

The most straightforward intervention is also the most economical and humane: prevent unsupervised roaming. That does not mean denying cats access to the outdoors. It can meanVeterinary care still matters. Treating existing parasitic infections and vaccinating against diseases like rabies are essential precautions, even for indoor cats.

Since neither vaccines nor anti-parasitic treatment cover the full spectrum of wildlife-associated pathogens, managing exposure remains the more comprehensive protective approach. The free-roaming debate is often framed as a false choice: either cats roam freely, or they are deprived of a natural life. That framing is misleading and inconsistent with how we manage other companion animals. We do not assume dogs need unrestricted access to roads, neighbors' yards or to hunt wildlife to have good welfare.

Indoor cats and cats with supervised outdoor access can live healthy, Policies and strategies that address how and where owned cats roam outdoors can help safeguard biodiversity, feline and wildlife welfare and public health. That is the central insight of





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