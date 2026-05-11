Outback Steakhouse franchisee Cerca Trova files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, blaming California labor costs

Cerca Trova Restaurant Group, which operates 61 Outback Steakhouse locations, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware with $449 million in debt, citing California labor costs, rising food prices and declining customer traffic.

Cerca Trova Restaurant Group, a San Diego-based Outback Steakhouse franchisee also known as Out West Restaurant Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday in Delaware, seeking relief from a staggering $449 million debt burden.

The company operates 61 Outback Steakhouse restaurants across California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico, with the majority of its locations concentrated in California. Cerca Trova blamed California's soaring labor costs, sky-high food prices and dwindling customer traffic for pushing the restaurant empire to the brink. More than half of the company's employees work in California, according to bankruptcy filings. California's statewide minimum wage rose to $16.90 an hour in January.

Also read Rising food costs prompt big Outback Steakhouse franchisee to file for bankruptcy

Fast-food chains have been required to pay workers at least $20 an hour since 2024. Although Outback Steakhouse is not classified as a fast-food establishment under the law and is exempt from the higher wage mandate, its operators still face mounting payroll expenses under the state's broader wage laws. By 2026, the pressures on the business had converged, CEO David Goronkin said in court documents.

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Guest traffic and earnings continued to decline, while food, labor, and other production costs continued to rise. The company's financial woes have been brewing for years. Its debt has ballooned from approximately $269 million in late 2020 to $449 million this year, as inflation, rising operating expenses and shrinking customer traffic hammered its bottom line. Cerca Trova has between one and 49 creditors, court documents said.

Even the chain's signature steaks have become increasingly expensive to serve, with beef prices climbing as much as 5% annually since 2022, according to court filings. The franchise operator was once Outback Steakhouse's largest franchisee, boasting 99 restaurants in 2018 before shrinking to its current 61 locations. Among California locations that have recently shut down are 7575 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, 25261 N. The Old Road in Valencia and 26652 Portola Parkway in Foothill Ranch.

Bloomin Brands Leads Bid for Out West Assets

Now the company is looking to unload its remaining restaurants in a court-supervised sale. Outback parent company Bloomin' Brands has emerged as the leading bidder, offering $26.3 million to acquire the struggling operator's assets unless another buyer comes forward with a better deal. The Florida-based restaurant giant has also agreed to provide up to $5.5 million in financing to keep the franchisee afloat during bankruptcy proceedings, according to reports.

Bloomin' Brands insisted the financial meltdown was limited to the franchise operator and would not disrupt its broader business. This is an isolated situation involving the franchisee and does not affect Bloomin' Brands' corporate operations, financing, or liquidity, Bloomin' Brands spokesperson Elizabeth Daly said in an email.

Bloomin' Brands is participating in the process as a stalking-horse bidder to acquire Out West's assets and seeking to support operational continuity and protect the brand while the court-supervised process moves forward, Daly said. Bloomin' Brands, headquartered in Tampa, Fla. , owns Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Italian Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. As of June, there were 659 Outback Steakhouse locations nationwide, with 544 owned and operated by Bloomin' Brands and the rest run by franchisees.

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The parent company has thrived this year despite pressures on the restaurant industry, with shares rising 60% since January. Shares fell Tuesday after Cerca Trova's bankruptcy announcement and ended the day at $10.23, down 6.15%. The company's market value is nearly $879 million. The filing marks another blow to California's battered restaurant industry.

California Fast Food Wage Hike Faces Scrutiny

A major Carl's Jr. franchise operator, Friendly Franchisees Corporation, recently sought Chapter 11 protection through subsidiary Sun Gir, citing California's $20 fast-food minimum wage. The wage hike's economic consequences remain fiercely debated, with critics arguing it has squeezed restaurant operators while supporters maintain its impact has been limited.

Meanwhile, casual-dining chains nationwide have been struggling to lure inflation-weary Americans back through their doors. Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in 2024 after its disastrous $20 all-you-can-eat shrimp deal. More recently, the Oprah-backed chain True Food Kitchen filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed three Southern California locations. Outback has also experienced declining foot traffic, with parent company Bloomin' Brands reporting a 2.8% year-over-year drop in customer visits during the second quarter.

Inflation and economic pressure have led more Americans to eat at home or turn to fast food for a cheaper option, while the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic has curbed customers' appetites. For now, the steaks will keep sizzling at Cerca Trova's restaurants, even as the company fights to survive its financial crisis.