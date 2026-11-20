Costco Wholesale Corp. is getting a lift from anxious consumers flocking to emergency preparedness products.

Costco Wholesale Corp. is getting a lift from anxious consumers flocking to emergency preparedness products. Last week’s Microsoft Outlook outage, the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop and apocalyptic social media posts have prompted consumers to stock up on essentials, according to an analyst note from Mizuho Securities.

The firm is increasing its price target for Costco shares to $1,150 from $1,100, partially based on the strength of the panic-buying. Analysts wrote that the spree started in the final week of October and continued into November. As of Sunday, 21 of the 26 high-ticket generators the company offers online were sold out, the analysts wrote, including a $7,000 Kohler model.

Also read Costco sees surge in panic buying after tech outages, report says

On top of these one-time purchases, Mizuho analysts anticipate that pantry-loading and holiday shopping will add to Costco’s sales. Toward the end of October, the company saw “increased buying on certain items including rice, canned goods, water, paper products, generators, batteries and similar items seemingly in response to a variety of concerns on social media,” Costco Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said in an email to Bloomberg.

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Big-box stores like Walmart and its warehouse brand Sam’s Club could see similar lifts from pantry-loading, while Home Depot and Lowe’s also stand to benefit from the panic-buying, Mizuho analysts wrote. Tractor Supply could get a lift in its small ammunition business. The company is expected to report its quarterly results on Dec. 10 before the market opens.