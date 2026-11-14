Outage Forces Huskies To Take Off Late for Michigan State

Twenty-four hours before Saturday's kickoff at Michigan State, the University of Washington football team arrived at Boeing Field to travel by chartered jet to

Twenty-four hours before Saturday's kickoff at Michigan State, the University of Washington football team arrived at Boeing Field to travel by chartered jet to the Midwest, only to turn their busses around and return to campus once faced with the nationwide grounding of all air travel.

Whereas initially it was was unclear what would happen next for the Huskies, the FAA lifted its flight restrictions at 5:30 p.m., clearing the way for Jedd Fisch's football team to depart from Seattle, which the school confirmed. @UW_Football team anticipates resuming travel to Michigan State this evening. No determination has been made regarding the kickoff time for Saturday’s game.

Also read How to watch UW Huskies vs Michigan State

We remain in communication with the Big Ten Conference and will…Regardless, the UW has had its travel schedule and pregame routine greatly disrupted by the continuing intrusions on daily life, beginning with cancellation of its 1 p.m. chartered flight. After all on Thursday, you couldn't send an email and a day later jets were double-parked all over American for reasons not made entirely clear.

While the Huskies were left to do little more than wait for the situation to resolve itself, some teams across the country abandoned their flights and rode busses up to six hours to reach their destinations. ESPN reported that Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State, Minnesota, Purdue Washington were the Power 4 teams affected by having their air travel plans interrupted. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Other schools waiting to lift off were Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Oregon State, San Jose State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming.

According to reports, ASU had changed its plans and would travel Saturday morning by air to play UCF in Orlando, Florida, with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Minnesota players had boarded their charter flight and were ready to depart when the ground stoppage was announced. The Gophers were unable to travel to Penn State on Friday and likewise were expected to fly on Saturday morning to an airport an hour or so away from State College, Pennsylvania.

All ACC teams were airborne or had reached their final destinations when the FAA sent out the blanket ground stop. Teams driving to their football destinations are Alabama , Appalachian State , East Carolina , Georgia Southern , Georgia Tech , Southern Miss , Troy and UNT .

The explanation for the flight stoppage was a telecommunications outage impacting traffic control centered in facilities near Kansas City, which would affect airplanes in all directions. Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time.

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In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.