The NSA's classified internal network NSANet was restored Friday after a nearly four-day outage that locked out employees, with staff returning on staggered schedules. Officials say the disruption was not a cyberattack but stemmed from PHP security patching.

The National Security Agency's classified internal communications network has been restored after an outage of nearly four days that locked out large swaths of employees, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Workers at the agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, began returning to work Friday at staggered times to prevent a surge of simultaneous logins from overwhelming the system. The expectation was that most NSA employees would be back at work by midday. The outage affected NSANet, the agency's classified internal network used by employees to communicate and share sensitive information. It essentially functions as the NSA's classified email system.

Also read Classified NSA network is still down, leaving some staff working from home

The disruption began earlier this week and proved far more prolonged than officials initially anticipated, with patches needed to restore the system taking longer than expected, a senior administration official acknowledged Thursday. A voicemail inbox recording for employees at the main headquarters in Maryland said, November 20, 2026, NSA Washington is operating under normal conditions with exceptions. Personnel must follow their designated building opening times.

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Employees have been told to return to work on staggered arrivals to avoid overloading the system with too many simultaneous logons, according to a source. The expectation is that the majority of staff will be back by midday Friday. On several previous occasions, some employees were told to report to work on a staggered basis, only to be sent home without ever successfully logging in, according to another source familiar with the agency's response.

NSANet Outage Caused By PHP Software Updates

The system, known as NSANet, has experienced outages before. But the length of this week's outage was unusually long and disruptive, current and former officials said. Multiple current US officials briefed on the outage said it was not a cyberattack. Instead, it appeared connected to the NSA's handling of software updates for vulnerabilities in PHP, a programming language that powers about 70% of the world's websites.

Private researchers last month disclosed the vulnerabilities, which AI tools helped discover. The NSA itself urged organizations to apply software patches and warned that the flaws could expose sensitive information. NSA Director Jay Clayton previously linked the disruption to the agency's patching efforts. The patching that has gone on following that has caused some of these systems to not come back up when you patch them as expected, Clayton said.

Backup Systems Maintained Critical Intelligence Operations

The agency issued urgent warnings on October 21 about the PHP vulnerabilities. Several officials emphasized that the agency's most sensitive and important intelligence-gathering systems functioned throughout the outage. The NSA has multiple backup systems and workarounds it can use to keep critical intelligence flowing, they said. Although the outage froze employees out of what essentially functions as the NSA's classified email system, those backups and workarounds helped maintain operations.

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The disruption comes amid a broader wave of technology outages affecting major US institutions, including Microsoft, airlines and financial services. AI is increasingly helping researchers uncover software vulnerabilities that have gone undetected for years. While officials have said there is no evidence tying the recent disruptions to a coordinated cyberattack or hostile foreign actor, the incidents have raised questions about the risks of rapidly updating critical digital infrastructure.

The NSA is responsible for collecting foreign signals intelligence and protecting US government communications. The agency has experienced network disruptions before, but the length of this week's outage was unusually disruptive, current and former officials said. Employees were initially told the issue involved a temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance, according to sources.