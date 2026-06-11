Santiago Peña House Arrested After Senate Impeaches Paraguay Leader Over Bank Collapse

Santiago Peña was impeached and placed under house arrest after the collapse of Ueno Bank froze savings for nearly half of Paraguay's 6 million people. Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as president.

Paraguay's ousted President Santiago Peña has been placed under house arrest on suspicion of breach of trust and influence peddling, immediately following a unanimous vote by the Senate to remove him from office. This political upheaval was triggered by the catastrophic collapse of Ueno Bank, which has locked nearly half of the country's 6 million people out of their life savings and destabilized the national economy. The arrest ends what was previously considered one of South America's most stable presidencies and marks a dramatic fall for the former IMF economist.

All 44 senators present voted to impeach Peña for misconduct in office, making him the second Paraguayan president to be ousted by impeachment since the end of General Alfredo Stroessner's 35-year dictatorship in 1989. As the verdict was announced, a roar rose from crowds packed into the plaza outside Congress in Asunción. Depositors, retirees, and students wearing national soccer jerseys waved Paraguayan flags, sang, and hugged while chanting that dictatorship must never return again.

Also read Paraguay President Santiago Pena Resigns Amid ueno Bank Collapse Crisis

Peña was ordered to remain at one of his homes in the capital until he appears before prosecutors on Saturday morning. He faces serious charges including breach of trust, influence peddling, and using public office for personal gain, which carry prison sentences of up to 10 years. Lawmakers accuse him of using his political influence to steer hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds into Ueno Bank while regulators overlooked risky insider lending practices.

Police special forces officers were deployed to ring Peña's residence Friday night to prevent his escape. Large crowds gathered outside the home, waving flags and vowing to keep vigil until morning to ensure he did not flee the country. The intense public pressure follows days of mounting outrage over the frozen accounts and the perceived betrayal by those in power who were supposed to protect the nation's financial integrity.

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Prosecutors have also ordered the arrest of Carlos Carvallo, the finance company executive who ran the entity that became Ueno until Peña appointed him as central bank chief in 2023. While it remains unclear if Carvallo has been taken into custody, Vice President Pedro Alliana was sworn in as president Friday to serve out the remainder of the term, which ends in August 2028. Alliana, who is also under investigation in connection with the bank, stated that the Paraguay he inherits has urgent needs and is under pressure to return depositors' money.

In a farewell message before the impeachment verdict, Peña expressed a desire to avoid further division. He wrote that he said goodbye with gratitude but did not ignore the anguish of those waiting for answers. This message came as protesters demanding their frozen savings back marched through downtown Asunción, chanting for Peña to be sent to Tacumbú prison, where Ueno's founder Miguel Vázquez is currently held.

The financial fallout from the bank seizure has been devastating for ordinary citizens and businesses alike. When regulators seized Ueno just three days before the political crisis peaked, customers lost access to cash, savings, and cards. The digital lender had aggressively courted the poor and unbanked with generous supermarket rebates, opening accounts for over 1 million Paraguayans, including players on the national soccer team.

The economic impact extends far beyond retail savers. A major ride-hailing app that relied on Ueno shut down completely, leaving 3,000 drivers without work. The state power company reported that 21 million dollars in loans from the Inter-American Development Bank and Taiwan, earmarked for public works projects, are now trapped within the failed institution. Paraguay's bonds have suffered some of the worst losses in emerging markets this week, and the local currency has slid sharply against the dollar.

Efforts to recover funds have begun slowly for some depositors. Starting Thursday, some individuals holding up to 10 million guaraníes, approximately 1,500 dollars, began recovering their money. The central bank states that deposits are insured up to about 35,000 dollars, which it claims covers 97 percent of Ueno's customers. The regulator insists the broader financial system is safe and calls the collapse an isolated case despite the widespread panic.

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In a separate legal proceeding against Ueno's executives, prosecutors have charged 27 people, including Vázquez, with crimes such as breach of trust and attempted fraud. A judge has ordered six former directors, including Vázquez, to remain in pretrial detention, while two others are confined to their homes with electronic monitors. Authorities have seized luxury assets linked to Vázquez, including high-end cars, a yacht, and two small planes.

Ueno rose from obscurity to become one of Paraguay's largest banks by deposits in just a few years, fueled by more than 800 million dollars in public money. The institution signed up more than two-thirds of the country's adults, with its logo appearing everywhere from the national soccer stadium to street vendors' cards. The impeachment charges specifically cite Peña's former stake in Ueno's holding company, which he was forced to divest under pressure last year.

Analysts suggest that high-level political connections shielded Ueno from regulatory scrutiny even as financial concerns grew. Professor José Tomás Sánchez of the National University of Asunción noted that the central bank lost its neutrality and relaxed control mechanisms to favor the business group with Ueno as a pillar. Peña had defended the bank publicly until mere weeks before it failed, accusing the media of frightening the public unnecessarily.

The speed of Peña's downfall has been described by experts as akin to a Shakespearean drama. From being a feted Washington ally meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in late October, he became a prisoner in his own home in a matter of days. His rise was closely tied to his former mentor, former President Horacio Cartes, a tobacco magnate who made him finance minister.

Cartes eventually struck back after Peña sought to build his own power base, leading senators loyal to Cartes to question Ueno's risky lending in September. When Ueno collapsed, so did Peña's political leverage, prompting Cartes to publicly call for his ouster. Experts note that Peña had no strong political base of his own to rely on once his mentor turned against him, leaving him vulnerable to the immediate impeachment and arrest.