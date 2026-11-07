Ousted ‘GMA’ anchor Janai Norman ‘taking a break from US’ after abrupt exit

Norman appears to have settled in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province with her husband, Eli, and their three kids.

Former “ Good Morning America Weekend” anchor Janai Norman is “taking a break” from the US — and has moved her family to South Africa months after her run on the show abruptly ended without warning.

, revealed the move Friday and appears to have settled in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province with her husband, Eli, and their three kids, “Less than two months out from publication, forcing myself to post daily for 60 days and make use of stories,” Norman posted to her Instagram Stories, referring to her upcoming memoir, “Breaking. ”“On that note, pre-orders are really important. Have you ordered yours? ” she added in a separate post.

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“And speaking of breaking, have I mentioned my family is taking a break from the US? ” Norman then wrote over a photograph of a palm-lined street overlooking the water. She shared a video of monkeys gathered beside a road in a final post, adding: “And now we see monkeys all the time. ” Norman’s move comes seven months after she was booted from her “Good Morning America Weekend” co-anchor role when the Disney-owned network declined to renew her contract.

Norman spoke about the sudden departure at the time, saying she had hoped to have more time at the network.

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“I’d hoped that we’d have more time. It’s been hard on me that our time was cut short. I have loved my job,” she “So, it really breaks my heart that I don’t get to say goodbye. I’m so sorry that I don’t get to say goodbye.

It would have been fun,” she added. ABC quietly declined to renew Norman’s contract in April, ending her run at the network after joining in 2016. The home is listed for $3 million, a slight reduction from the initial asking price. She accused the news organization of becoming “complicit in upholding white supremacy” while criticizing Michael Strahan’s interview with the parents of“Bless Michael, ’cause he had it right the first time.

The question should have been, ‘Do you believe that? ’ Not asking these grieving parents to defend a decision that we don’t even know for certain their deceased son made,” sheGetty Images for Legal Defense FundABC quietly declined to renew Norman’s contract in April, ending her run at the network after joining in 2016.