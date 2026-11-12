OUSD accused of diverting college and career prep funding to fill budget gap

Students, educators and supporters rallied Wednesday demanding the Oakland Unified School District Board of Education return $3.5 million in diverted funding.

The school district is accused of diverting $3.5 million earmarked for preparing students for college and careers to cover operational costs. Students, educators and supporters on Wednesday demanded the Oakland Unified School District Board of Education return $3.5 million in diverted funding.

Velena Jones reports. Students, educators and supporters rallied Wednesday demanding the Oakland Unified School District Board of Education return $3.5 million in diverted funding. The group said voter-approved dollars earmarked for college and careers readiness programs were used to fill district budget gaps.

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"Our futures are not your budget fix, our dreams are not expendable, and our schools are not businesses to profit from," Skyline High School student Jonas Jones said. "When you are a young person of color growing up without an abundance of resources or opportunities, these programs, courses and support systems instated by such a fund as Measure N and H can make a complete utter difference in the direction of someone’s entire life," Jones said.

Voters renewed the funding through Measure H in 2022. But advocates said $3.5 million in reserves were diverted to cover operational costs without proper approval.

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"High school principals said 'no,' the Measure N and H commissions voted 4-0 'no,' the school never voted on the matter, the district spent the money anyways," said James Harris, a Measure N/H commissioner and former OUSD trustee. "Reserves are for emergencies," Rudsdale Continuation High School Principal Carmelita Reyes said. "Reserves are not for 'I didn't make a plan for many years for a budget issue that is ongoing and everybody saw and didn't do anything about.

'" The district said an independent review found no evidence of misappropriation and that the funds primarily supported teachers and staff serving students. It also said it reversed about $159,000 in staffing charges. In a statement, OUSD also said it takes the commission's concerns seriously, along with the demand that the district hold a formal vote on allocations and will work toward a clearer approval process.

Measure commissioners sent a letter to the school board last month and plan to discuss their demands during Thursday's board meeting.

"The District respects the Measures N and H Commission and shares its commitment to making sure every parcel tax dollar supports Oakland students' college and career pathways. That is why the District welcomed the independent review commissioned by the Alameda County Office of Education and performed by Eide Bailly LLP. The review examined dollars charged to Measures N and H in 2025-26 and every one of the transferred costs, not a sample.

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Its findings show: Every transferred position is a kind of position the Measures permit. The transferred costs are overwhelmingly the pay and benefits of pathway teachers and case managers serving students in our high schools. There were no indicators of fraud, misappropriation or illegal fiscal practices. The reviewers tested for each of these indicators transaction by transaction and found none.

These are the same kinds of costs Measures N and H have paid for before. With minor exceptions, the types of costs transferred were also funded by the Measures in 2024-25. The District corrected errors as they were identified. Where staffing charges exceeded the documented pathway share, the District reversed $159,447.

The District is reviewing the smaller remaining differences the report identifies. Using parcel tax reserves was part of the budget-balancing plan the Board of Education adopted in December 2024 to address a $95 million deficit. The specific positions and amounts were presented publicly to the Commission in June 2026. The review also makes clear that neither Measure lays out a separate approval step for reserve or contingency spending.

We take seriously the Commission's view that it should have had a formal vote on these allocations. We look forward to working with the Commission and the Board on a clearer approval process going forward, so that questions like this don't arise again. "