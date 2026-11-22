London residents oppose OurHouse's plan to convert Utopia Village into a children's recreation club, citing noise, traffic, and disruption to the area.

Residents of the affluent Primrose Hill neighborhood in London are mounting a strong campaign against plans to convert the former office block known as Utopia Village into a luxury indoor recreation facility for children. The proposed venue, operated by the upscale brand OurHouse, has sparked significant concern among local homeowners who fear the introduction of heavy traffic and persistent noise will permanently disturb the tranquility of their suburb. The application, submitted earlier this month, seeks to transform the site into a dedicated indoor recreation and children's activity facility, a move that contradicts the quiet character for which the area is renowned.

Residents Oppose Noise And Traffic Disruption

Local inhabitants argue that the introduction of a high-volume commercial leisure center will fundamentally alter the peaceful atmosphere that defines Primrose Hill. Sue Byrne, a nearby resident, highlighted specific concerns regarding weekend disturbances, noting that music, children playing in outdoor areas, and the humming of heating and cooling plants would disrupt daily life. She emphasized that weekends, which have historically been quiet, would be impacted by increased activity levels that were previously absent from the vicinity. Other locals expressed frustration that the facility appears designed to benefit wealthy visitors rather than serve the immediate community needs.

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Developer Claims Minimal Local Impact

OurHouse, the company behind the proposal, has defended its project by asserting that it has taken significant steps to mitigate potential disturbances to its new neighbors. In a statement provided to the press, OurHouse insisted that the club is specifically designed to minimize noise, traffic, and general disruption. The developer explained that the design includes careful placement of the members' entrance, a strict limitation of the premises license to end at 9pm, and collaboration with acoustic specialists to control sound from both indoor and outdoor sections. The company maintains that the club will be car-free, actively encouraging members to utilize public transport, walking, or cycling to access the venue.

Investment Backing And Expansion Strategy

The expansion of OurHouse into Primrose Hill is supported by substantial financial backing, including a £100 million investment secured earlier this year from the US private equity firm Blackstone. This capital is intended to fund three new clubs in the plush neighborhoods of East Sheen, Chiswick, and Clapham, signaling a broader strategic push by the company to establish a significant presence in London's premium residential zones. OurHouse was founded by Charlie Gardiner in 2022 and has already opened locations in Kensal Rise and Parsons Green, which feature soft-play areas, jungle gyms, cinemas, and various workshops for children.

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High Membership Fees And Exclusive Appeal

Financial data from the company's existing operations reveals a pricing structure that has further fueled local suspicions regarding exclusivity and demographic fit. Adult memberships for a Full House package cost £205 per month, while child memberships are priced at £110 per month. Sunday Times journalist Hadley Freeman, who resides in the north London suburb with her three children, pointed out that there is no evidence to suggest the local community requires what is essentially a private members' club for children. She argued that the enterprise would primarily serve an affluent profile of members who are unlikely to live in the immediate neighborhood, thereby increasing reliance on taxis and private vehicles.

Planned Operations And Future Outlook

Once preparations are complete, the Primrose Hill location is expected to operate from 6am to 9pm every day of the week, a schedule that neighbors fear will exacerbate congestion in the four surrounding streets. Timothy Mitchell, another local resident, noted that the chaotic and dangerous situation during school run times already strains the infrastructure, making it ill-equipped to handle additional vehicular traffic. Camden Council has accepted the application for the conversion, but the developer's promise of a car-free model faces skepticism from residents who doubt that affluent families will abandon their cars for less convenient transport methods.