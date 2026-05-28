Oura's smallest smart ring yet may be able to diagnose sleep apnea and hypertension

Oura is launching its newest generation of smart rings, but they will be 40% smaller and coincide with the launch of new health tracking features, the company said Thursday.

Oura is launching its newest generation of smart rings, but they will be 40% smaller and coincide with the launch of new health tracking features, the company said Thursday.

The company says its Oura Ring 5 is the world's smallest smart ring with a lighter, smoother-edge design that is meant to feel more natural on the finger. One of the health tracking features the company is launching, which will also be available to existing Oura ring models, is live activity tracking that lets users start a workout and follow key metrics in real time from their phone.

RELATED STORY | High blood pressure, heart attacks linked to common preservatives in food The rings will also have the ability to consistently monitor biometric signals in the background, called Health Radar, that will work alongside the existing Symptom Radar, alerting users to patterns before they become problems, the company said. The new technology will also be able to monitor users' blood pressure, metabolic health, brain health, and nighttime breathing, which could help diagnose disorders like sleep apnea, according to Oura.

The rings will start to ship on June 4 and will be priced at $399 for base finishes and $499 for premium finishes. The company will also be launching a portable charging case for the new ring for $99. ICYMI | How technology is supporting a big new drive for health and longevity





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