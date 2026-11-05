Oura Ring 4 Price Drop on Amazon Before Black Friday

The Oura Ring 4 is now available for up to $120 off on Amazon. Get detailed health tracking and sleep analysis with this discount before Black Friday.

The Oura Ring 4 has entered a significant price reduction on Amazon ahead of the major Black Friday shopping events. This promotional move presents an opportunity for consumers interested in wearable health technology to acquire a premium smart ring at a substantially lower cost. The device offers comprehensive monitoring of daily activities, sleep quality, and stress levels without the need for frequent recharging. This strategic discount aligns with retailer efforts to capture early holiday shoppers seeking high-value tech accessories.

Oura Ring 4 Pricing And Discount Details

The current retail landscape for the Oura Ring 4 shows a maximum discount of $120 on the standard price. Specifically, the Gold model, which typically retails at $399, is now priced at $279. This represents a direct price cut of $120, marking the lowest price point for this specific color variant in recent months. The Silver, Black, and Stealth versions of the ring are available for a discounted price of $249. These figures reflect a consistent reduction strategy across the color palette, making the wearable accessible to a broader audience budget-conscious consumers.

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Health Tracking Capabilities And Features

The Oura Ring 4 is engineered to provide detailed insights into user health through multiple sensor mechanisms. It tracks daily physical activity and specific workouts with high accuracy. A primary feature is the in-depth sleep analysis, which breaks down rest quality to help users improve their sleeping habits over time. The device also identifies physiological signs of stress, allowing wearers to recognize when to prioritize self-care. Additionally, the companion smartphone application allows users to log daily meals, providing a nutritional breakdown of intake. This holistic approach combines physical movement data with rest and dietary information.

Battery Life And Device Durability

One of the most practical advantages of the Oura Ring 4 is its extended battery performance. The device lasts up to eight days on a single charge. This longevity eliminates the anxiety of daily charging routines common with smartwatches. The titanium construction of the ring ensures durability against accidental bumps and drops. The lightweight design contributes to comfort during both active and passive wear. These physical attributes support the device's utility as an always-on health monitor. The eight-day battery life means users can go over a week without needing to top up power.

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Sizing And Purchase Logistics

The Oura Ring 4 is offered in twelve different sizes to accommodate various finger measurements. For users uncertain about their precise size, the brand provides a sizing kit for $10. This fee is credited back towards the purchase of the ring, effectively making the sizing process free. Free shipping is included with the Amazon purchase. The order also includes a one-month trial of the Oura membership service. After this trial period, the subscription renews automatically at a cost of $6 a month. This structure allows users to test the premium features before committing to the recurring fee.

Market Context And Consumer Value

This price adjustment occurs as retailers engage in a final pre-Black Friday push. Competitors like Samsung have released products such as the Galaxy Ring, intensifying the smart ring market. The Oura Ring remains a popular option due to its established reputation for accuracy and ease of use. The current $120 discount on the Gold model and $150 equivalent discount on other colors adds significant value. Consumers can access premium health tracking technology at a reduced entry price. The combination of hardware durability, long battery life, and comprehensive data analysis supports the device's continued demand. This sale event highlights the competitive dynamics in the personal health tech sector.