In the final game of the regular season, our staff expects Wake Forest to keep rolling with a Big Four Rivalry win at home.

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectnext week against Miami. However, the Deacs are in a great position to make the College Football Playoff and possibly even host a first-round game. Our staff is expecting another huge win for Wake Forest. Once again, our editorial staff writers are unanimous in picking Wake Forest to win.

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Our staff projects the Deacs to win by an average of 23.7 points, just over three touchdowns. Our average projected combined score is 54.3 points. This works out to an average prediction of Wake Forest 39, Duke 15. Last week, no one came particularly close to predicting the final score against Georgia Tech.