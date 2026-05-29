Our Opinionated Editors Say These Are the Best Coffee Mugs

We take our mugs seriously around here.

I have a confession: I can’t stop, won’t stop hoarding coffee mugs. I’ve reached a point where the designated shelf in my cupboard is overflowing with mugs big and small.

They’re all mismatched, with each serving a different need or evoking a different memory, like the tiny orange bunny rabbit mug my mom bought for me when I was eight and has been with me ever since. And while there’s a special place in my heart for every mug in my collection , there are certainly ones I gravitate toward almost subconsciously when I go to make myI got last year, so I’m reaching for mugs that allow me to practice my latte art skills.

The one I use most often is a black-and-white number I made in my weekly pottery class some time ago. It’s large enough to accommodate a double shot of espresso and just the right amount of milk for a cappuccino, is wide enough to fit my milk art attempts, and the glaze on its striped handle dripped in the kiln in such a way that it feels molded to my hand—a happy accident if there ever was one.

You can’t buy that mug, of course, but I’ve left my second favorite latte art-friendly mug for you below—along with recommendations from a host of other BA staffers. Below you’ll find picks designed to keep your beverage hot through chaotic mornings filled with kid breakfasts and school drop-offs, as well as large vessels that are perfect for enjoying your coffee or tea while curled up on the couch with a book during lazy afternoons. It’s a sort of choose-your-own-coffee-adventure.

Haand’s 10-oz. Short Mug is by far the most stylish mug I own, in a sort of timeless way. I love the modern look of its straight sides and the somewhat unexpected proportions. It’s also handmade, so it’s perfectly imperfect and reminds me of something I might be really excited to find at a thrift store or flea market.

But unlike my vintage treasures, the matte glaze on this porcelain mug is lead-free and dishwasher-safe . Beyond looking good, this is the mug I reach for when I want to feel cozy while I sit and savor my coffee. Because it’s shorter and wider than a classic diner mug, I can comfortably wrap both hands around it.

—East Fork Pottery has a bit of a cult following, and the brand’s standard ceramic mug is probably its most popular product—and my mug of choice. It’s thick and hefty, and it keeps its contents nice and warm for a long time. This is important to me as someone who often makes tea, forgets they made tea, and later rediscovers the tea and still wants to drink it.

The mugs come in a couple of different sizes, and an ever-changing variety of attractive, limited edition glazes, all of them dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Be careful if you’re prone to collecting; you might just end up filling a cabinet with a rainbow of East Fork mugs. —My favorite mug is the pricey but beautiful Splatter Mug designed by the Los Angeles–based artist Peter Shire, which gives you the luxury of drinking coffee out of a cute little sculpture every morning.

Shire was one of the founding members of the Memphis Milano design group, renowned for its love of kitschy shapes and color combinations, and these brightly hand-painted, slab-constructed mugs certainly deliver on that aesthetic. But don’t be fooled by the unconventional look of the Splatter Mugs—they’re surprisingly ergonomic and pleasant to drink from; their thick sides have good heat retention; and the stable, sturdy bases protect surfaces from heat and prevent tipping.

I like to give these as very special gifts because they are truly one-of-a-kind . Pro tip: If you’re local to LA, wait for Shire’s yearly studio sale to pick one up at a discount. —I’m in a committed relationship with my Breville espresso machine, and part of being in said committed relationship is working on my latte art game.

The Monty Milk Cups from Fellow were designed for just that. They feature a wide mouth that allows you to get the tip of your milk pitcher close to the coffee’s surface and a so-called hidden parabolic slope that’s meant to lift crema up to the top without disruption—plus they’re perfectly sized for lattes, cappuccinos, or cortados, depending on which one you choose. Another reason I love them?

They’re designed to be stackable for easy storage in my overstuffed drinkware cabinet. Do note that these are hand-wash only—a sacrifice I’m willing to make for the sake of my latte art journey. —I’m a sucker for any glass that looks old.

I have green wine goblets with crystal stems , I got my mixing bowls on auction, and I jumped when I saw these handmade amber mugs from Sightglass roasters in partnership with HMM. They’re just big enough to sip through a cup of coffee or tea before my drink gets cold, and the polygonal shape gives my fidgeting fingers something to do in the morning.

But while the outside of the mugs has those soft tapered angles, their interior is smooth and round, making them easy to clean. A bonus for me is that they’re made of 100% recycled glass, which means that even though my mugs are relatively new, the glass used to make them could be the most vintage thing in my kitchen. —Imagine a world where coffee never gets cold.

This utopian dream is my reality with the Ember Mug 2, a battery-powered coffee cup that keeps any liquid piping hot for up to 90 minutes or even longer if returned to the charging dock. After pouring my morning mug, over two hours lapse before my small kids are fed, dressed, and dropped off at daycare.

Despite being constantly dragged away from my coffee, every sip I take upon return is heated to my preset target temperature of exactly 137°F. I know when this heat level is reached because we live in the future and this magical coffee mug is synced to my iPhone. It’s not an exaggeration to say this is a life-changing product that I use multiple times per day. It has eliminated lukewarm coffee from my life, and I’m never going back.

—How do I adore my Stack Mug? Let me count the ways. It’s dishwasher-safe. It’s beautifully glazed and shaped to, well, easily stack in your cabinet.

It’s got a just-thin-enough lip and is substantial without being heavy. The handle feels almost custom-fit, looping snugly around my finger as I tote hot cups of tea around my apartment. And, I will argue, it is the perfect size. This is no behemoth mug, but an 8-oz. marvel that delivers steamy hot sips from first to last.

There’s no leftover pool of chilly coffee to chug because the Stack holds a Goldilocks-level amount of your preferred drink, which you’ll happily finish before it goes cold. —When I lived in southern California, I often opted for a “dawn patrol” surf session—slang for waking up before sunrise to paddle out with a handful of people trying to catch a few waves before the workday began. On those mornings, my Yeti mug was my partner in crime.

I’d fill it with hot coffee, and thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation, I could nurse it on the drive to the break and still be able to take a few final warm sips before diving into 50°F water. The spill-resistant lid also came in clutch while navigating the rocky parking lot. That same mug came along on camping trips, because nothing beats a pour-over with a view of Zion National Park. Now, Yeti has upgraded the classic Rambler with a DuraSip ceramic lining, and it’s a real improvement. My old Yeti sometimes made acidic coffee taste a little metallic; this version keeps every sip clean, balanced, and exactly how it should taste.

—In a cupboard filled to the brim with niche kitschy mugs, I find myself gravitating to my nectarine orange Le Creuset Vancouver mug. I’m very particular when it comes to mug size, in that they need to be larger than my hand. The Le Creuset fulfills that need, which means it's big enough for highly caffeinated chai, milky matcha lattes, and cozy hot chocolates. The handle is super comfortable.

Because it’s made with stoneware, this mug is also durable. I’ve popped it into the dishwasher many times without issue and have accidentally toppled it over without causing any cracks. I’ve also found that it microwaves well. The handles on a lot of other mugs I own heat up to the point where I can’t touch or handle them out of the microwave, even after just 30 seconds, but I’ve found that this isn’t the case with this cup.

If you’re not a fan of orange, it also comes in a bunch of other colorways. —Apparently, this is a controversial opinion, but I love the feel of a warm cup of coffee on finger tips. Fellow’s Pirch glasses give me that in a handsome, heavy package. Emphasis on the heavy.

You can’t get a sense from the photos of just how substantial the glasses are. They weigh twice as much as I thought they would , with an undeniable air of quality. I like the cappuccino size , both for actual cappuccinos and drinking drip coffee.

The height and shape at the top of the cup will let you put a milk pitcher right where it needs to be to make milk art, and at 6.5 oz. they’re just the right size to finish a cup of black coffee before it cools down too much. If you need other sizes, though, they come in a 3.5-oz. espresso, 4.5-oz, cortado, and 11-oz. latte.

—Generally speaking, I am not short of opinions, but when it comes to mugs, my most volatile inner Anton Ego runs free like a spilled cup of coffee. Too rough! Too small! Weird handle!

Too shiny! The fact is, I don't get out of bed for less than a 350 g pour of coffee, which I brew right into my mug. Felt and Fat’s 12-oz. mugs are just the right size, and their feel and profile is reassuringly balanced with soft, clean lines and an ergonomic handle. My coffee filter holders sit comfortably and stably within them with zero tippiness.

I love the look of their confetti-spatter-painted design in particular, which features a restrained spray of color against a neutral background, making them integrate well with my cabinet graveyard of colorful but ultimately inadequate mugs that didn’t make the cut. —Like what I assume is true of every 20-something, my mug collection was a cohort of misfits, some with handles, some without, each with a background story of how I acquired them.

In my 30s, along with the adult acne no one told me to watch out for, came a deep and sudden dislike for the mismatched mugs I’d once found charming. Now it just looked cluttered, and I was desperate to replace them all. I knew I wanted stacking mugs with handles .

I settled on a cluster of Hasami Porcelain mugs, their muted, earthen tones filling me with the tranquility of a stone garden. I have two different sizes, and they stack so neatly that the columns of mugs are almost militant in their order. There’s a texture to them, a subtle grit akin to running your fingers over fine beach sand. They’re sturdy without being clunky, dishwasher-safe, and I’ve even microwaved a mug cake or two in my time.

—I love my Helen Levi Ceramics Traditional Mug and use it constantly for coffee, tea, soup, etc. I initially found out about Helen because my favorite restaurant,, uses her dishes almost exclusively, and I quickly became an obsessive frequenter of her Ridgewood studio . Mine has an olive from a sold-out collab with Big Night, but I've been eyeing the Artist's mug, Salamander mug, and Pigeon mug. They're collectible, one-of-a-kind pieces that brighten up every morning.

—to silky nanofoam, an office coffee mug simply will not cut it. Plus, how else are you going to show off your latte art? This glass from FLUR is a beaut. The floating cup design means no condensation rings on my wooden coffee table .

The layer of air between the walls also keeps your drink warmer for longer, which makes a difference when you're a slow sipper and want to savor every last drop. It comes in a set of two, so I keep one at home for my morning cappuccino and one at the office for an afternoon shot. Or, in a pinch, a very chic bowl for chips. —





bonappetit / 🏆 482. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drinkware Coffee Gear

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Beauty Products Our Editors Loved in MayIncluding Bazaar-approved summer perfumes and our beauty director's favorite new lip balm

Read more »

The 17 Beauty & Skincare Products Scary Mommy Editors Discovered This MonthThis month’s beauty staples were products that helped us pamper ourselves in the few quiet moments we could scratch out.

Read more »

The cult £15 INKEY List cleanser beauty editors love gets an updateRed's Beauty Director is a self-confessed 'beauty snob' but even she's impressed...

Read more »

24 Amazon Finds Scary Mommy Editors Can’t Shut Up About In May 2026Discover Amazon finds Scary Mommy editors are obsessed with this month, from parenting must-haves and home upgrades to summer essentials.

Read more »