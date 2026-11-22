Get shopping on bath, bedding, and furniture deals.

Black Friday is a week away but the savings have started rolling in. A bunch of home, furniture, and bedding brands are offering discounts ahead of the big day, and I’ve rounded up some of my favorites.

As the Strategist’s home writer, I know what deals to look out for, so, below are my hand-picked items for every room in your house, many of which we’ve written about and even tested. You’ll find everything from lamps to linens to large pieces like sofas, from big-name retailers and smaller brands alike. I’ll be updating this story throughout the weeks, so check back often.

Also read Black Friday Mattress Deals Are Already Wide Awake

And for even more Black Friday deals, check out our hubis designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read about*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New YorkNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.

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