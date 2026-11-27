City and state agencies, development corporations, chambers of commerce, and lenders should support research into the barriers Latino owners face, including the questions the numbers cannot answer.

Jennifer Rodríguez is the president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Picture 16 Hispanic-owned businesses in Pennsylvania. Only one has employees; the other 15 have none.

Among all businesses in the state, about one in five has employees. That gap has held every year since 2018; it is not a one-year blip. That is one of the findings in new research from the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia , presented by Jeff Hornstein at our 2026 State of Hispanic Business Forum . Hispanic business owners are not alone.

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The same research shows nearly the same pattern among African American-owned businesses, in which about one in 17 has an employee. Asian American-owned businesses fare better: about one in four has employees. The gap is not universal, which suggests there are specific, identifiable reasons why some communities find the first hire harder than others, and what can be measured can be addressed. This is not because we lack entrepreneurs.