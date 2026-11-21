Bump up your call quality for $129.99.

The Liberty 5 Pro have the best voice call clarity of any earbuds we’ve tested, and they’re marked down for Black Friday. The Liberty 5 Pro have the best voice call clarity of any earbuds we’ve tested, and they’re marked down for Black Friday.is a tech journalist and commerce writer based out of Portland, Oregon.

He’s contributed to sites like Digital Trends, Business Insider, and WIRED.right now. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for Anker’s excellent wireless earbuds, which normally retail for $169.99 and come in four colors all of which are discounted through November 30th as part ofWhile the Liberty 5 Pro have a number of great features — including support LDAC for high-res audio and an IP55 dust and water resistance rating — the call quality is what stands out.

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The microphone does an impressive job cutting out background noise, and my colleague John Higginsfor filtering out emergency vehicles, arborists cutting tree branches, and even loud children. The active noise cancellation is excellent, which helps when you’re trying to hear someone on the other end of the phone whose earbuds aren’t as clear as yours. The charging case also features a handy 0.96-inch screen, so you can adjust the ANC and sound profile on the fly..

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