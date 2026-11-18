The Ghost 18 remains a solid beginner pick, but width options matter now more than ever.

to choose when you’re overwhelmed with all the offerings out there, unsure where to start or which shoe is right for you. The Ghost was a part of the quintessentialGhost 18’s release in May, our staff had already logged a few weeks of mileage in the shoe.

And the verdict was... mixed. When we evaluate running shoes, we rate key attributes like weight, flexibility, and durability. Predictably, the Glycerin 23 scored a lower overall average score in weight compared to the Ghost 18 . Other features between the shoes were relatively similar, except when it came to comfort.

Also read Nike’s New-and-Improved Vomero 19 Running Shoe Gets Its Most Detailed Look Yet

The Glycerin 23 received high scores, whereas the Ghost 18’s comfort was rated high by men and very low by women. The keyword here was “crammed. ” “I had no cramming of my toes,” said Glycerin 23 tester Maura Dalek.

“My feet had plenty of room to move around in and kept my feet dry and cool. ”’s comment: “The length was great; the width not so much... forefoot area crammed the more I ran. ” It wasn’t just women testers who felt this version of the Ghost ran narrower than previous iterations.

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Art Director John Hamilton said he would have felt comfier in aLike eating mushrooms or drinking a martini neat, sometimes running in a shoe is an acquired taste. While it’s not the advice I’d give to runners shopping for running shoes , it’s a pickle we sometimes allow ourselves to fall into: a model you’ve always liked and the newest one doesn’t feel the same, but you’re going to stick it out anyway.

So I asked testers what they thought of the Ghost 18 months later. Creveling said she gave the shoe several chances, and had maybe two pain-free runs in them. But here’s where our testing is limited: The Ghost 18 is available in several widths, including narrow, wide, and extra wide. Our samples come in the standard width , and our testing pool includes runners of various foot shapes.

Fit varies across brands, and yes, even from model to model. Here’s one piece of gear advice I can’t emphasize enough : It’s important to try on a shoe and go for a test run in it first before making a commitment. Another underrated piece of advice isto see if you need a narrower or wider width.

Your feet change over time due to aging, life events, and gravity. One tester who had no issue with the shoe’s fit had this to say: “High overall for the latest edition of the Ghost. As an owner of previous Ghost models, this one is a worthy successor. Everything that makes the Ghost great as a daily trainer is present here—stability, durability, great on wet roads or loose gravel.

” And on the fit?

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“Plenty of room in the toebox... Super comfortable. ”was also satisfied with the Ghost 18’s comfort.

“Brooks continues to nail the fit,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons I love their shoes—no matter how a model evolves, I know I’m going to get a good wrap. Even in the Ghost, which is a little more spartan for padding and luxury, it still wraps the foot well and feels good no matter how far I run.

” He is referring to the familiar touch points we know and love about Brooks shoes: a plush heel collar that fits securely around your ankle, a flat ribbed tongue that looks like the cuffs on a cozy knit sweater. Though the shoe doesn’t pack as powerful a punch with DNA Loft v3 foam compared to shoes with TPEE or PEBA, it’s a reliable mile muncher, making it worthy for logging those everyday workouts when you’re building toward a race or just getting started with running..

If you want a slightly heavier, cushier daily trainer that costs $175, go with the Glycerin 23. If you want a true Goldilocks shoe that’s slightly lighter with a generous amount of cushioning, go with the Ghost 18. Just consider your width options before buying! Amanda Furrer, Editor, Running Reviews, studied journalism at NYU and writing at Emerson College.

She has reviewed gear and covered other topics in the running space for almost 10 years. Since 2013, she has consecutively run the Boston Marathon. She also has a master’s degree in gastronomy from Boston University and was formerly a professional baker for two years before hanging up her apron.