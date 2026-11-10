“Our friend is killing us': 911 calls, bodycam show response to deadly Gilbert attack

Newly released 911 audio and police body camera footage document a deadly gathering on a Gilbert property that left three people dead, including the suspect.

Newly released 911 audio and police body camera footage document a deadly gathering on a Gilbert property that left three people dead, including the suspect.

Investigators say four acquaintances consumed psychedelic mushrooms before 28-year-old Brett Eschliman fatally stabbed and shot two people and injured a third woman. Officers fatally shot Eschliman after police say he lunged at an officer’s rifle and charged toward police armed with a long metal object. Newly released 911 calls and body camera footage capture the terror on a Gilbert property as police say a gathering involving psychedelic mushrooms turned deadly.

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The body camera video shows officers running directly toward screams in the dark, arriving just minutes after a survivor begged 911 dispatchers for help. A suspect is dead after two victims were killed, and another was injured in a late-night stabbing at a Gilbert home.

"Oh please come to me. They’re trying to kill us," the caller replied. Just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 1, panic erupted at a property off South Lindsay Road as a caller pleaded for help, reporting a brutal attack.

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"He’s here on property. He’s still here," the caller said. Gilbert police say four people who knew each other had gathered that evening and eaten psychedelic mushrooms. Police say 28-year-old Brett Eschliman turned on the group, fatally stabbing and shooting 30-year-old Caleb Worley before attacking 32-year-old Delaney Bristow, who died from multiple gunshot wounds and more than a dozen stab wounds.

"Hurry up, please, right now. Please, I need help," the caller pleaded. Officers entered the property following the victim’s screams. Moments later, officers came face to face with Eschliman.

Police say he lunged and swiped at an officer’s rifle before retreating into a bedroom. As officers pushed in, investigators say Eschliman charged back out, armed with a long metal object aimed at an officer’s head and neck. The East Valley Critical Incident Response Team is working with the Mesa Police Department on the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Information in this report was gathered from Gilbert Police Department; 911 emergency call audio and dispatch records; and police body camera footage.