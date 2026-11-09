Our Flag Means Death Star HBO Max Charts Amid Season 2 Renewal

The legal drama takes over streaming rankings surpassing The Gilded Age as HBO Max prepares for a second season with an expanded cast including Marisa Tomei.

Our Flag Means Death has emerged as a dominant force in the current streaming landscape, securing a prominent position within the HBO Max chart. This legal drama is generating significantly more viewer attention than several established and popular titles currently available on the platform. The surge in popularity highlights the strong audience reception for the series as it continues to captivate viewers with its compelling courtroom narratives.

The show is now ranking higher than the historical period piece The Gilded Age, marking a notable shift in viewer preferences and engagement metrics. It also sits above other well-known programs such as Real Time with Bill Maher and the reality competition series 1000-lb Sisters. This upward trajectory comes at a strategic time for the production, as the series prepares to expand its courtroom battles with a second season already in active production.

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Courtroom Battles and Rival Firms

London's legal elite becomes the central battlefield in this high-stakes drama, where two rival firms, Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne, go head-to-head. Wealthy clients bring them many high-profile cases that test the limits of their professional and personal boundaries. The series opens with a divorce case that immediately grabs the spotlight, setting the tone for the intense legal maneuvering to follow.

Dominic West plays tech tycoon Morgan Henderson, who faces a bitter split from Carla Duval, a global movie star portrayed by Sienna Miller. Their conflict serves as the catalyst for much of the early drama, drawing viewers into the complex web of celebrity, wealth, and legal strategy. The ensemble cast brings together many familiar faces, including Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Nina Sosanya, Pip Torrens, Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed and Archie Renaux.

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Creative Team and Season 2 Cast

Tim Kaye developed the series, penned the scripts and joined the executive production team to ensure a consistent creative vision. Ben Taylor takes the director's chair, guiding the visual storytelling and pacing of the legal proceedings. The legal drama isn't slowing down as a second season is already in the works, indicating strong confidence from the network in the show's potential.

Marisa Tomei, Kelly Macdonald and David Harewood will join Richard Schiff as the rival firms tackle a fiery defamation battle in the upcoming season. The fresh lineup also includes Claire Skinner, Omari Douglas, Douglas Booth and Rebecca Front. These additions promise to deepen the conflicts and introduce new legal challenges that will test the loyalties and strategies of the existing characters.

International Release and Network Strategy

New Pictures and Observatory Pictures teamed up with Sky and HBO to bring the eight-episode drama to life. This collaborative effort ensures high production values and a broad distribution network for the series. The legal drama made its debut on both networks in October, establishing a strong initial footprint in the market.

HBO Max rolled it out across a wide international lineup, allowing global audiences to engage with the story simultaneously. Viewers can catch it in the U.S., Australia, Southeast Asia, Latin America, France and Belgium. This widespread availability has contributed to the show's growing run and its ability to compete effectively against other major streaming offerings.