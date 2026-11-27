A Nespresso under $100, $250 off a slim De’Longhi, and more deals on machines we’d make room for on our own counters.

at your neighborhood coffee shop knows your order before you even walk up to the counter, it might be time to consider learning to make that double Americano at home.

Lucky for you, there's no shortage of Black Friday espresso machine deals on a variety of options, including a basic De’Longhi selling for less than $200, an old-school machine handmade in Milan, and much more.a couple of machines from Diletta, a line of Italian-made, classic semiautomatics exclusive to Seattle Coffee Gear, and they’re all on sale today through December 14.in 2024, she appreciated the stylish, industrial design and easily maneuverable steam wand. Though she found the machine itself to be a bit finicky, Seattle Coffee Gear claims it has a programmable pre-infusion for repeatable recipes.

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, the Mio is stylish and built to last, with an analog design and a two-year warranty. It also makes for a solid first “real” espresso machine with its built-in shot timer and pressure gauge. , the brand didn't disappoint on its first attempt at an espresso machine. The ability to adjust flow rates and pressure curves was once the province of, as Korfhage put it, only the “richest and nerdiest of nerds.