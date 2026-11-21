Plus, a Center City mural with a heartwarming backstory and a nod to Philadelphia fashion history

Behind the scenes at PAFA The historic Cast Hall at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts isn’t typically open to the public because it’s a working studio reserved for PAFA students, but I recently had the chance to walk through the sun-drenched rooms and it was such a special experience.

Inside, you are surrounded by legends: rare plaster casts, modeled after prominent ancient Greek and Roman sculptures. The 19th century replicas are astounding to see up-close and altogether. The hall is full of so many gems, some that tower above you, and others safely encased in cabinets; it holds more than 120 casts, which students draw as they learn their artistic fundamentals.

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Many are familiar classics, like the larger-than-life replica of Michelangelo’s David , weighing 3,000 pounds, and The Nike of Samothrace , the winged but headless deity that visitors to the Louvre might recall. The hall is slightly reminiscent of the sculpture gallery of Mr. Darcy’s house in Pride and Prejudice , but much less polished, with easels strewn about — a delightful reminder that it’s still an active space of creation for burgeoning artists seeking inspiration.

Thankfully, the Cast Hall isn’t entirely off-limits any more: This season, PAFA is opening the illustrious hall up to the public for the first time in its history. As part of its new Fridays After 5 event series for the holidays, PAFA will invite visitors inside the Cast Hall on select nights in November and December, featuring artmaking activities, bites from local restaurants, and admission to see the monumental “Nation of Artists” exhibit .

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PAFA hosts Fridays After 5 events on Nov. 27, Dec. 4, and Dec. 18 at the Historical Landmark Building, 118-128 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, 215-972-7600 or pafa.org . — Rosa Cartagena A bouquet of a mural in Center City In 2017, artist Michele Tremblay was in Center City ’s Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, receiving treatment for leukemia.

Her friend Christina Morin Graham visited her often and noticed Tremblay staring out of her window on the third floor oncology ward and looking at a dreary wall. Outside on the street level, loud crowds popped in and out of the bars that line the street. Inside the hospital, patients like Tremblay took on a fight against a deadly disease aided by very little cheer.

Since flowers were not allowed in the oncology ward, Morin Graham couldn’t even take flowers to lighten up her friend’s days even by a little. Once out of the hospital, still weak and frail, Tremblay decided to paint a gift for those who, like her, looked out of their windows in the hospital, only to be greeted by a blank and ugly wall.

She decided to paint a mural on the wall above MilkBoy, right across the oncology ward windows, on Morin Graham’s insistence. Tremblay decided to collaborate with artist Polly Apfelbaum on a mural that she hoped would add some joy to patients looking out while receiving cancer treatment. The result was Floating Dogwood , a cluster of colorful circles filled with flowers that stands defiant in its brightness against the blank grayness of the wall behind it.

Tremblay died two years later, in 2022. Jane Golden, the founder and former artistic director of Mural Arts , told me this story last summer, which I retold a friend while walking to a bar on Chestnut Street last week. I thought of Tremblay whose art continues to touch lives of strangers she’ll never meet.

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And of the people inside the hospital, praying that they can all soon be out and be surrounded by real flowers in the comfort of their homes.

‘Floating Dogwood’ is situated at 1102 Chestnut St. — Bedatri D. Choudhury Philly fashion history feat. special top hats Events spotlighting Philadelphia’s rich fashion history are among my favorites to cover because they lay out our nation’s story in a sartorial timeline of rich fabrics, lace, bustles, and top hats. Last Wednesday, the Philadelphia chapter of F ashion Group International hosted “FGI Philadelphia Eras of Fashion: Celebrating 250 Years of Fashion in Philadelphia.

” The exhibition, sponsored and held at Moore College of Art & Design, was a contemporary nod to Philly’s fashion past. Five designers showed their collections: Kevin Love unveiled a group of corseted dresses, tailored jackets, and top hats inspired by the African American elite of 19th century Philadelphia.

Katelyn Law Sarver — a Virginia-based designer who debuted her evening wear at Philly Fashion Week — exhibited wedding and red carpet gowns fit for Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, overflowing with 1950s bell skirts and glamour. Conrad Booker did tassels, glitter, and 70s punk and disco. While Philly based labels Jeantrix and Blue Bamboo celebrated hip-hop and Neo Soul with graffiti-covered streetwear.

“FGI Philadelphia created The Eras of Fashion to celebrate and spotlight the impact of Philadelphia’s design community on pop-culture,” said Laura Mazurek, a spokeswoman for the Philadelphia’s FGI chapter. The exhibit was a one-night-only affair that attracted the fashion glitterati for three hours of networking and noshing. Photos of the collections can be found on FGI’s website and Instagram . For more information about FGI Philadelphia, email: fgiphilly@gmail.com — Elizabeth Wellington