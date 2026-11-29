Save on products from Apple, DeWalt, Roborock, Dyson, and pretty much anything else you could want this holiday season.

Cyber Monday is the most bloated, brokest day of the year. But, while Black Friday may be in our rearview mirror, there’s still plenty of shopping left to do.

The Cyber Monday deals have started flying and we’ve been grabbing the best ones to put in this extensive list. It covers tons of categories and popular products, so grab what you need now. Once Cyber Week is over, things will go back up to regular price to punish the procrastinators. Don’t pay full price.

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Let us help.are $100 off, the biggest dollar cut on any earbuds in this post. The third generation keeps the active noise cancellation and USB-C charging case, then adds a few tricks the older Pros can’t do. Apple lists heart-rate sensing for workouts, Live Translation for conversations in another language, and a hearing aid feature, all built into the buds themselves.