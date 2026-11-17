Kate Lindsay, host of ICYMI, recommends a Dear Prudence column.

Sign up for the Slatest This week, we’re asking your favorite Slatesters to recommend an advice column they can’t forget. For this edition, People write into advice columns for answers, but the most interesting letters are the ones where the issue is truly not clear-cut.

I fully agree with Danny on this one—to think someone making you a bedspread with yarn you may have inadvertently paid for is “re-gifting” shows a complete disregard for the art and effort of crafting! Yet, it’s one of those “well, technically…” questions that can inspire hearty debate in the group chat.

Also read My 12-year-old daughter woke up as usual—that same day life changed forever

The same way I think that if I bring a bottle of wine to a house party and nobody drinks it, I’m allowed to take it back. Am I in the wrong? Almost certainly, but it’s fun to argue about. My daughter-in-law enjoys knitting and crocheting.

For her birthday, my husband and I gave her a generous gift card to a local yarn store, for which she thanked us and seemed very pleased. Imagine my dismay, however, when six months later for our anniversary she gifted us with a lovely bedspread, which she told me she made with yarn purchased from the gift card!

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I told my son that we’d in effect paid for our own present and that he needs to communicate to his wife how improper and stingy this move was. He refuses, saying that her labor and time were also part of the gift. We haven’t spoken much since except to discuss our grandchildren, and our DIL has been outright cold.

I’m considering writing her a letter directly explaining why this was an improper gift and expressing my sadness that her own parents didn’t teach her gift etiquette. My husband wants me to drop the whole thing and pretend like it never happened. Prudie, I don’t like the idea of moving on as if nothing happened.happen. You received a thoughtful gift that cost more time than money.

That’s it! If someone gives you a present you don’t like, you smile and say, “Thanks, how thoughtful,” and then stash it in the back of your closet. You don’t ask your kid to complain to the gift-giver via backchannel. It’s fine if you like to give expensive presents—and can afford to do so—but that’s not the only way to show someone that you care.

Even if you don’t like knitwear, your daughter-in-law spent countless hours over the course of a half-year working on something very detailed for you, and you say yourself it was a lovely bedspread. Whether she got the yarn with the gift card you gave her or spent her own money is beside the point; you’re acting as if she re-gifted something when that clearly wasn’t the case.

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Your daughter-in-law’s gift was thoughtful and intricate; yours was financially generous and relatively generic. There would be no reason to compare the two if you hadn’t insisted on doing so in the first place. You are grown adults with plenty of money; if there’s something you want for yourself, go ahead and buy it—this kind of petty scorekeeping around gift-giving is barely excusable when little children do it.

Writing her a letter to express “sadness” that her own parents didn’t teach her proper etiquette would be wildly inappropriate, out of line, and an unnecessary nuclear option. And it’s a guaranteed ticket to make sure you see and hear about your grandchildren way less than you do now. You still have time to salvage this relationship—don’t die on this hill. Let it go, apologize for your churlishness, and take yourself shopping if you want a pricey gift this year.

I would like to know if I should have a conversation with my fiancée about her “work spouse. ” My fiancée and I met at work. We became great friends and eventually decided to begin dating once I was moved to a different department. We still work in the same building and have lunch together every day.

She invites a male co-worker to join us most days. I know her co-worker as he was previously my co-worker also. Oftentimes during lunch,Only Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.