‘Our Blues’, ‘Midnight Diner’ & ‘C’Est La Vie’ Among Projects Backed By TAICCA Joint Venture Funds

Four funds, jointly established by TAICCA and local companies, presented the projects they’ve been investing in over the past year at TCCF today.

Toei CEO Fumio Yoshimura Talks Global Expansion, GenAI Adoption & Entry Into GamesFour content funds, jointly established by Taiwan Creative Content Agency and local companies, presented the projects they’ve been investing in over the past year in a The line-up from the four funds – Chunghwa Digital Cultural and Creative Fund, Momomini Kids Content Fund, Joint Journey Creative and Enjoy Entertainment – include a wide range of films, series, live performances and immersive exhibitions.

Opening the presentation, TAICCA chair Sue Wang said: “These ventures are managed by professional fund managers, based on rigorous risk assessment and management. We want to ensure professional governance in planning the portfolio of these funds. Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom Unveils Investment Slate Headed By 'Gunshot' & 'Call Of Lobster' Enjoy Entertainment – established by TAICCA, Far EasTone Telecommunications and Far Reach Entertainment – focuses on premium content and international co-productions.

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, a Taiwanese remake of CJ ENM’s Korean series, which will premiere on Netflix on December 3, and two recent hit films: Taiwanese horror filmhad recently grossed NTD80M in Taiwan theatres and has also been released in Malaysia, Indonesia, and soon Cambodia.

“The film has Taiwanese taste and flavor but is still resonating with audiences across Asia. ”TAICCA is also partnered with Momomini, a Taiwanese media brand and YouTube content channel, in the Momomini Kids Content Fund, which specializes in kids content and has made six investments over the past year.

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In addition to TAICCA support, the fund is backed by the Fubon Cultural & Educational Foundation and DaWin Creative. Phoebe TSAI, COO of Momomini Kids Content Fund, introduced the slate which includes animations such as comedy adventure Who’s Our Sub Today, and Feifei, based on stories by Taiwanese artist and author Bei Lynn; as well as live-action shows such as Mogu & Perol, a collaboration with France’s Zephyr, and reality series Having Fun In The Mountains.

The Momomini fund has also backed drama series Hello Mr President, about a kid who travels to Taipei to meet the president.

“Very few production houses in Taiwan make drama for kids and teenagers – it’s been many years since any kids drama appeared on TV. So we’re very honored to have the opportunity with the support of TAICCA to invest in this drama,” said Tsai, adding that the show is in post and will be on air from January next year.

Focused on investements in the transmedia and IP development space, the fund aims to connect Taiwanese creators with Asian and global markets. As one of its shareholders is Japanese, the fund has been building bridges between the content industries in Taiwan and Japan. Its investments include joining the production committee for multiple seasons of Japanese drama Midnight Diner, including season six.

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“We’re able to create relationships and trust between Taiwan and Japan to pave way for more collaborationb with Japanese parties,” said JJC President Joanne Tsai. JJC has also been running talent incubator programs including a romance drama workshop that introduces Taiwanese talent to drama producers from Korea and Japan.

“We’ve identified several quality scripts and here in TCCF we’re talking to our collaborators in Japan and Korea to see who we can bring them to screen,” said Tsai, adding that the fund is also working with partners in the rest of Asia, Europe and the U.S.. The fourth fund, Chunghwa Digital Cultural and Creative Fund, was jointly established by TAICCA, Chunghwa Telecom, and E.Sun Bank, again with a mission to help Taiwanese cultural content reach global audiences, with capital of around $30M . General Manager Lin Kun-feng explained that the fund is making equity investments into Taiwanese production company Damou Entertainment and IP development and publishing company Horiza Creations.

Chunghwa is also investing in a wide range of film and TV projects, including C’est La Vie, produced by and starring Esther Liu, Call Of Lobster, starring Chang Chen and Choi Siwon, and indie band Shallow Levee’s tour Speak in Silence. While Chunghwa is the biggest shareholder in the fund with a 64% share, TAICCA also holds 30%, E-Sun has 5% and CDCC Capital Management has a 1% share. ‘Godzilla’ Stalks $32M U.S. Bow, Best For Live-Action Foreign-Language Pic