There is no shortage of complaints about what the transfer portal has done to college football, but it has helped many players make the most of their new surrou

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons has completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,379 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNot many had Xavier Gilliam on their radar when he left Penn State after two seasons.

He’s now viewed as a top-15 pick after a dominant season with Tennessee. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has been a fast riser this season, but he had plenty of attention after what he did at North Texas last year. Another quarterback has had an even higher rise this season. With that, here are my biggest draft risers of the season so far, with two weeks left in the college football regular season.

Also read FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 11

Below that, we’ll have my usual draft risers and fallers just from the past week of games, and then this week’s games to watch. Gilliam was a reliable contributor in his second season with Penn State, but his decision to transfer to Tennessee didn’t create many headlines. Not many expected him to be the most disruptive interior defender in the country.

He’s now viewed as the top prospect at his position, even ahead of Ole Miss’s Will Echoles, who seemed to be a lock as DT1 earlier in the season. Gilliam closed the gap by being a consistent game-wrecker. He’s a 6'2", 305-pound defensive force with six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.. In my defense, I strongly considered adding him to the list, but thought it would be best to wait and see what he did against Alabama and Texas.

The Hawaiʻi transfer did more than impress—he was dominant against two top defenses, recording 11 catches and 166 yards against Alabama and then eight catches, 64 yards and two touchdowns against Texas. For the season, he has 55 catches for 864 yards and nine touchdowns. Harris has size , athleticism and often comes up clutch in big moments. He’ll make a healthy jump on my next big board.

It didn’t take long for me to jump on the bandwagon of the other wide receiver named Harris making noise. For the record, Reed and Jackson aren’t related. It’s hard to miss the Boston College transfer on the field. He is 6'5", 220 pounds and catches practically everything in his direction.

Initially, I tuned in to Arizona State games to focus on Omarion Miller, but it quickly became clear that Harris was the Sun Devils’ No. 1 wideout. The former high school quarterback has 59 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He landed at No. 58 on my top 100, but some NFL evaluators think he could go much higher. There’s no question that the top two defensive tackles in this class are Gilliam and Echoles.

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But it has been tough to form the second tier because it hasn’t been the best season for the interior defenders at Miami and Oregon . That allowed Holmes to swoop in and draw attention from scouts who are looking for more disruptive defensive tackles who fit today’s NFL trends. Holmes has been a force in the middle of Texas Tech’s defensive line.

He’s impactful against the run but has upside as a pass rusher, too. The 6'3", 300-pound interior lineman has 19 solo tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble. With so many NFL teams coveting impactful interior defenders, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Holmes selected in the first round. Paige has been a nice surprise amid an up-and-down season for the Trojans.

He has plenty of size at 6'7", 315 pounds and has solid footwork to keep pace with opposing pass rushers. Quarterback Jayden Maiava hasn’t taken off as I expected, but he’s gotten plenty of time to operate thanks to Paige's breakout season, and he’s one of two players on this list who aren’t transfers.. He has appeared in 34 games in his three-plus seasons with the Trojans.

It took Omosigho nearly three seasons to get going at Oklahoma, but it wasn’t until he arrived on UCLA’s campus that he took off. He has been the engine of one of the top defenses in the nation as a sideline-to-sideline playmaker who’s constantly around the football. In one year, Omosigho might have gone from a potential undrafted free agent to a mid-round prospect. He’s 6'2", 239 pounds and has 72 total tackles, 10.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

His outstanding instincts have also led him to garner five forced fumbles. The Penn State transfer has cooled off a bit, but it’s easy to see that he has a bright future in the NFL because of how savvy he is in the passing game. The 6'4", 250-pound Reynolds has reliable hands and knows how to create separation with his route running.

He had at least 90 receiving yards in three of his first six games, and has 57 catches for 585 yards and six touchdowns this season. Many view him as the third tight end in this class, behind Oregon’s Jamari Johnson and LSU’s Trey’Dez Green.

Last week, reports emerged of Simmons signing a new deal to stay with Missouri for another season, but he was smart to give himself an out in case he decides to declare for the NFL draft. There’s a strong possibility he’ll use that opt-out because Simmons has plenty of NFL attention due to his arm strength and knack for accessing all parts of the field.

Drew Mestemaker has risen fast, but some viewed him as a first-round talent heading into this season. Simmons was the new quarterback with plenty to prove after losing his job to Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss. It’s safe to say that he has exceeded expectations. He might be QB3 in this class behind Mestemaker and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, and he could surpass Carr thanks to his enticing traits.

The 6'4", 220-pound signal-caller has completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,379 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. Thompkins quickly caught my attention whenever I tuned in to Bama games to check on Yhonzae Pierre, the edge rusher with plenty of attention heading into the season. After checking in with scouts about Thompkins, I often heard he was actually more of a polished player than Pierre.

The USC transfer has the body type of an interior defender , but he’s also a quality pass rusher on the edge. He mostly played defensive tackle in his four seasons with the Trojans. Still, his coaches at Alabama quickly realized they had a versatile playmaker whose game resembled Leonard Williams with the Seahawks. Williams was a backup last year, playing behind first-round tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu.

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He didn’t think going pro was a strong option after four seasons with Utah and nearly chose a different career path. But Williams returned for a fifth season and may now be the second-best tackle prospect in his class behind only LSU’s Jordan Seaton. His stout blocking has been instrumental in Utah’s 10–0 record. He’s a polished pass protector due to his massive 6'8", 305-pound frame and has provided plenty of running lanes for running back Wayshawn Parker.

It’s time the Bruins’ secondary got more attention. Jackson clearly has pro talent, given the number of game-changing plays he has made for his defense this season. The Utah Tech transfer had two interceptions against Illinois, including an impressive over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone. Overall, the 5'11", 191-pound defensive back has five interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Barksdale followed coach Bob Chesney from James Madison to UCLA. He has also made a handful of momentum-shifting plays, including two interceptions and one pick-six this season. He’s a feisty defender at 5'8", 181 pounds. Leavitt has struggled in his first season with LSU.

For a bit, it seemed his ball-security issues were a thing of the past, but then he threw three interceptions in the loss against Texas. He has 12 total interceptions, but more concerning is that he hasn’t been a good fit in Lane Kiffin’s offense. Leavitt will likely either transfer or enter the draft. Highlighting the rise of the two Harris receivers also reminded me of how far Coleman has fallen.

He opened the season as WR2, behind only Jeremiah Smith. Many expected the Auburn transfer to take off on Texas’s loaded roster.

However, he has been an afterthought and didn’t record a reception in the win over LSU. Coleman hasn’t cracked 61 yards since his 110-yard receiving performance against Oklahoma on Oct. 10. He has 23 catches for 409 yards and seven touchdowns this season. It’s been a disappointing season for the Ducks, but with a prime-time Friday game, now is a good time to check on their draft prospects.

It would be nice to see tight end Jamari Johnson get back on track. The offense has played better of late with Dylan Raiola at quarterback. I’ve heard good things about wide receiver Carlos Hernandez, who has been instrumental in Wake Forest’s 9–1 run. Hernandez has 67 catches for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns.

He also had an impressive 94-yard performance against SMU last week. Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone could be a Day 2 pick, but plenty of NFL talent on display in this one. Texas A&M has two intriguing wide receivers in Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver. And not enough people are paying attention to Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks.

This will be a must-watch game if Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is cleared to play after missing last week’s loss to Arkansas with an ankle injury. Sellers has regained Day 1 chatter and could validate those talks with a strong performance against Georgia’s stout defense. Linebacker Chris Cole, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and safety KJ Bolden lead the Bulldogs. Gilberto Manzano is a staff writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated.

After starting off as a breaking news writer at NFL.com in 2014, he worked as the Raiders beat reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and covered the Chargers and Rams for the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News. During his time as a combat sports reporter, he was awarded best sports spot story of 2018 by the Nevada Press Association for his coverage of the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight brawl.

Manzano, a first-generation Mexican-American with parents from Nayarit, Mexico, is the cohost of Compas on the Beat, a sports and culture show featuring Mexican-American journalists. He has been a member of the Pro Football Writers of America since 2017.